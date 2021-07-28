Madison County schools and the county sheriff’s office are working together to make sure kids stay safe when they get on and off school buses.
The “Stop Arm Initiative” will help bring accountability to motorists who fail to stop for buses transporting kids.
“We’re working to incorporate more cameras on stop arms for the school buses,” said Madison County Assistant School Superintendent Mandy Wommack. “When we have school buses that are en route and they are at a complete stop with their stop arm out, there is a camera that can record cars coming and going.”
Wommack said that if a bus driver is letting a student off the bus, there will be a button they can press that will alert the sheriff’s office.
“The sheriff’s office will be able to pull the footage from our camera system to get the tag number to be able to provide citations,” said Wommack.
Superintendent Michael Williams said motorists must respect the safety of children getting on and off buses.
“There’s nothing more dangerous than a kid getting on or off a bus and traffic not stopping,” he said. “That is ridiculous. That is so unnecessary.”
Wommack said bus drivers do a great job training students on when it’s OK to exit the bus.
“But this is an added layer of safety for students,” she said. “Kudos to the sheriff’s office for working with us.”
She said that if there are violations, “Justice will be served in the name of our students and their safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.