Felicia is 34. She’s unemployed and her husband just left her. She has a total of $10. Her son, Franco, 17, has dropped out of school and has gotten a teen pregnant. Her daughter, Francisca, 14, is poorly motivated in school.
Rent is due. So are the gas, electric and phone bills. Everyone in the house is hungry.
The Fuentes family is fictional, but their plight became “reality” for a group of three, who took on the identities and the circumstances of the family for the three-hour “poverty simulation” event at Colbert Baptist Church last week.
The event was planned by the Madison County Area Non-Profit Roundtable, the Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) and the University of Georgia UGA Extension Service and sponsored by Jackson EMC and MedLink Georgia.
Organizers said the object was “to sensitize participants to the hardships faced by real people.”
“Felicia,” (Jill Fortson) and her “kids,” Franco, 17, (Harry Rice), and Francisca, 14, (Zach Mitcham) faced a “month” of trying to survive in financial crisis. This was simultaneous to 41 other participants, who formed different fictional families, also trying to make ends meet under dire circumstances.
The task of the participant “families” was to provide for basic necessities, shelter, transportation and education during the course of four 15-minute “weeks.”
At the beginning of each “week,” each family set off to try and take care of its needs. Felicia went looking for a job at the employment office, finding that only so many would be given out that week. Francisca went to “school,” receiving word that she needed to bring money back the next day to cover an expense. Franco (Harry Rice) went off to the pawnshop hoping to get some money for some household items so he could purchase food for the family and help pay the bills.
Each family member could visit booths in the Colbert church gym that represented the bank, the grocery store, a utility office, the mortgage company, the homeless shelter, a quick cash service, a social worker, Action, an employment office. Every “trip” required a transportation ticket, which basically represented the cost of gas or public transportation.
Participants ran into lines and couldn’t get their needs met before places closed. After week two, numerous families were “evicted” from their homes. They found their metal chairs overturned with “evicted” next to their seats. They had to scramble find a way to make their housing payment.
The stress level continued to ramp up as pressures mounted. Week three was spring break and every family with a child had to find childcare for their kid.
Toward the end of the exercise, drug sales were introduced as a possible way to make ends meet. Franco decided to “rob the bank” and was arrested and Felicia and Francisca had to decide whether to pay the rent or bail out the family member.
Participants said the experience provided a perspective on how a family in financial crisis faces a snowball effect, with one problem rolling into the next and creating more problems.
The session concluded with a review of what each family faced, as well as perspectives from those at the various stations about what they saw from participants. Those on hand also heard from various agencies at the event about what services are available to those in need, such as “211,” which refers people to health, human and social service organizations.
Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) Coordinator Sherry Deakin said she attended a poverty simulation event in Jackson County last year and wanted to have one in Madison County.
“I was excited that we were able to partner with the Chamber, and both the Hall and Madison County UGA Extension Offices to make it a reality,” said Deakin. “I was also very grateful for Jackson EMC and their ability to sponsor the event. Of course it wouldn’t have been possible without all the volunteers that worked the event. In addition, I felt like the venue was ideal and the church staff were very accommodating.”
Deakin said the simulation gave her a new perspective.
“The simulation helped me to look past the surface of an individual’s situation and to examine other contributing factors,” she said. “That’s the perspective that I wanted others to gain also. I feel like that was accomplished, as I listened to everyone’s comments during our “wrap-up” session. I would have to say, ‘mission accomplished.’ My hope is that if it’s offered again, more community leaders and service providers will participate in it.”
Participating agencies included ACTION, Inc., Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, Colbert Baptist Church, Colbert UMC, Harmony House, Jones Chapel UMC, Madison County 4-H, Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Department of Family and Children Services, Madison County Mentor Program, Madison County School System, M.A.R.T./Madison County Family Connection, NE GA United Way and Systems of Development for Suicide Prevention.
