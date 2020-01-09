Madison County’s Tripp Strickland has announced his candidacy to fill the Georgia House of Representatives District 33 seat held by Tom McCall, who is retiring.
“First, I want to thank Tom McCall for his rock-solid leadership for our area and families,” said Strickland. “He’s been a champion for us, and I appreciate his friendship and service. Rep. McCall will leave big shoes to fill at the State Capitol, and we must elect the right leader that can stand up for our area of the state and do the right thing. Georgia needs more leaders who have real world experience creating jobs, running businesses, and growing the livestock and crops which are the economic engine of our state.”
Strickland noted that he is a conservative, a family farmer, a business owner and a commissioner for Madison County’s District 2.
“My family has been proud to call our area home for generations and I am ready to serve to keep it a great and prosperous place to live,” said Strickland. “I’m ready to bring my private sector experience and committed public service to create a place that is plentiful in good paying jobs, excellent schools, strong family farms and where our way of life and environment are protected from those who want to cause us harm. Most importantly, I am ready to fight for the conservative values we hold dear that are all too often under attack. I am pro-faith, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-law enforcement and pro-family, and I will never back down.
Strickland was born and raised in the district on the farm in Madison County that his family has owned since 1804 – where he still farms today.
“A successful small business owner, Strickland and his father, George, own Madison County Hardware and founded Georgia Metals which has grown to three locations across Georgia,” states a press release about Strickland’s candidacy. “He is also part owner of The Hampton House Personal Care Home in Colbert.”
Strickland has served on the Executive Council of the NEGA Boy Scouts of America, on the board of Broad River College and Career Academy, Madison County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmer Board, The Commercial Bank Advisory Board and as a Madison County Commissioner since 2017.
He graduated from Madison County High School and the University of Georgia. Strickland is also a graduate of Leadership Georgia, Class of 2014
“A committed Christian, Tripp serves as a Deacon at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church and is a member of Gideon’s International,” the press release stated.
Strickland and his wife, Emily Carlton, have been married 14 years and have three children – Emily, Robert and Henry.
