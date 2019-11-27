The 2019 Comer Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is Michelle Strickland.
Strickland recently retired after serving the citizens of Madison County for over 34 years as the Clerk of Superior Court. She was hired in1979 by the former Clerk of Superior Court, Syble E. Sheets, and when Sheets retired in 1984, Michelle ran for the office and was elected.
The responsibilities of the Clerk of Superior Court are varied and wide ranging. While most citizens associate the office with maintaining court records for criminal and civil court cases, few realize that the office also maintains records for juvenile court. In addition the responsibility of the office to properly administer a jury pool is critical to the system of jurisprudence.
Other responsibilities of the office include citizen applications for passports as well as maintaining and indexing records of deeds, property plats, trade names, divorces and military discharge documents.
“Through her leadership and the leadership of those who have served in this capacity over the years, attorneys, businesses, and citizens can easily access these records that date back to the very beginning of Madison County,” Comer officials said.
Strickland stated that Sheets “instilled in me the importance of the records in the office and the need for experience. I am thankful for the opportunity to have served as your Clerk of Superior Court and the many friends I made along the way.”
Michelle Holliman Strickland is the daughter of the late Ohel C. Holliman of Quitman, Mississippi, where she was born, and Hubbard and Edna Conwell of Comer. She moved to Transco Village in 1963, attended Madison County High School and graduated in 1970. She is married to Arnal Strickland. They have one son, Sam. Her brother, Toni Holliman, is married to Cheryl Rhoden and they have three children and two grandchildren.
“The ability of a political jurisdiction to function properly requires those that serve to have the particular balance of knowledge, compassion, strength, humility and integrity that, without question, Michelle has exemplified over her many years of service,” Comer officials said. “Her year round Spirit of Christmas attitude is summed up in her statement that ‘I am certainly honored to have been chosen to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Comer Christmas Parade. I have many fond memories of the Comer Christmas Parades in the past. The parade has always been the official kick off for the holiday season for me.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.