Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams released the following letter June 2:
Dear Madison County Community,
Yesterday morning, the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health released a document entitled Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools. This plan provides guidance — not mandates — regarding reopening schools this fall. If you wish to view the document in its entirety, (see link below).
The guidance is based upon the following community specific levels of COVID-19: substantial spread, minimal/moderate spread, and low/no spread. The level at which a district would be placed is determined by state and local health officials. Within each level of community spread, recommendations are then made regarding the following:
•Preventing infection
•Transporting students
•Entering school buildings
•Serving meals
•Transitioning between classes
•Conducting large group gatherings
•Supporting teaching and learning
•Protecting vulnerable populations
Based on a system’s individual needs, school will begin this fall with either in-person classes, distance learning or a hybrid model. We are currently reviewing the results of our district survey and will maintain close communication with local and state health agencies in making decisions regarding reopening school. We do not know yet which level Madison County falls within.
Thank you for your support while we begin making preparations for this fall. We look forward to welcoming our students back as soon as possible.
Sincerely,
Michael H. Williams
Superintendent
The plan can be viewed at:
