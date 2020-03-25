Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams released the following statement Wednesday morning regarding student meals:
Due to the health and safety concerns for all stakeholders, the meal delivery service last day will be Friday, March 27th. We know that students will still need to receive food. With that said I am proud to say, we will have prepackaged meals available for pick up at the Madison County High School cafeteria main entrance on Monday, March 30th, Wednesday, April 1st, and Friday, April 3rd from 11:00am -12:30pm. Children 18 years old or younger are eligible! Children must be present in order to receive meals!
We will ask everyone to stay in their vehicle and we will bring the sack lunches out.
We will not have any meal deliveries or pick for the week of April 6-10.
Also, Tara Thomas is coordinating efforts to deliver our Food 2 Kids bags to students who receive those bags. Those bags of food will be delivered this Friday and next Friday.
