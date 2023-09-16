Michael Williams is finishing where he started. The Madison County Charter School System superintendent notified the Board of Education on Tuesday that he plans to retire, effective June 1, 2024.
The head of schools is a 1987 Madison County High School graduate. He also holds degrees from Piedmont College, Clemson University and Lincoln Memorial University.
While he spent most of his career as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal and principal in neighboring Banks County, Williams returned to work in the county in 2014.
“It’s very personal, probably for everyone,” Williams said of his retirement. “There’s a lot of pride in being from here. I have deep care and concern for Madison County.”
After serving as assistant superintendent, the BOE selected Williams to replace retiring superintendent Alan McCannon in 2018.
Williams has served in that position for the last five years.
During his tenure, Williams was awarded the 2022 Georgia School Superintendents Association President's Award for outstanding leadership in his system and the community. He has overseen improving high school graduation rates to the highest in the system’s history.
Of the most notable system events in the last five years, Williams says navigating COVID in his second school year was extremely difficult.
‘We didn’t have all the answers,” he said, mentioning the positive way staff navigated and reacted with resiliency in that time frame.
The challenge of COVID has been eclipsed by other system accomplishments.
The Early Learning Center with new classrooms and providing an early foundation has been one Williams is proud to see. The middle school has expanded additional courses for high school credit. The superintendent said those additions give eighth graders more options to take accelerated courses or explore interests in high school. The high school added a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program, which has extended opportunities for students not entering college after high school. The system also opened a new transportation facility to service buses during Williams’ watch.
Williams will continue serving through the current school year. He said he doesn’t have another position lined up but will continue working for a few years either in the public or private sector.
“I’ll still be in the community on the sidelines instead of leading from the front,” he said.
A successor has yet to be named and a timeline has not been published in the search for Williams’ replacement.
