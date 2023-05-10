The school year is winding down, and it won’t be long before the next one is ramping up. That means school supplies will be on parents’ minds.
Well, Madison County moms and dads can relax a little in that regard. The county school board has to utilize federal funds this summer to supply every Madison County student with a “back-to-school kit” to start the year.
“That will include things that parents would be expected to buy their students at the beginning of the school year,” said assistant superintendent Amanda Wommack. “I don’t know if it will be (distributed) at open house or the first day of school, but every kid will have a kit.”
The money to cover the expense comes from the “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund,” (ESSER), a federal program administered by the Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides emergency financial assistance to public school districts across the country.
“We wanted to use that (ESSER) to offset some of the costs that the parents are feeling,” said Wommack.
DISTRICT BEHAVIORAL SPECIALIST
The county school board held two meetings Tuesday, a budget hearing in the morning, and a regular business meeting in the evening.
At the budget hearing the, group discussed behavioral issues that teachers often face in the classroom and how disruptive that can be to other students.
Madison County school leaders want to give teachers more guidance on how to deal with such problems. So the county school board is discussion the potential creation of a district-wide behavioral specialist.
The group took no action on the matter but agreed to have Superintendent Michael Williams provide them with costs for such a position.
“This individual would have specific training on dealing with behavioral strategies for teachers,” said Williams.
Board member Dan Lampe said he didn’t know how much impact a behavioral specialist would have if that person was tasked with moving from one school to another trying to deal with numerous cases.
BOE member Cindy Nash said she sees the position as helping establish a framework for teachers and administrators on how to address ongoing behavioral issues, as well as offering some help in specific cases.
BOE Chairman Robert Hooper voiced support for the idea.
“I definitely feel it’s a worthwhile position to investigate and possibly implement,” he said. “It could be a very valuable resource.”
The position would be under the special education director but the employee could serve all students.
Hooper noted that some students deal with tough home environments, and the position could help identify ways to help those kids who lash out at school.
Note: The school board recognized retirees and others at their Tuesday evening meeting, and photos from that ceremony will be printed in the May 18 issue, along with more coverage from Tuesday’s meeting.
