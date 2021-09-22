The good news: the covid case graph is pointing down not up in Georgia. The bad news: cases remain high.
Meanwhile, Madison County has seen a slight dip in numbers over the past couple of weeks, but cases remain high, with 120 reported new cases between Sept. 14 and 21, including 12 hospitalizations and one death, a 50-year-old white female with no cormobidities, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
Madison County’s case rate is 1,067 cases per 100,000 people, down from 1,229 the previous week. Anything over 930 per 100,000 receives the darkest red color coding on the state’s covid heat map.
Madison County schools saw cases drop by seven over the past week, with the Sept. 10 school covid report showing 42 total active cases in the system (34 students and eight staff members). The Sept. 17 report showed 35 total cases (28 students and seven staff members), with eight cases reported at Hull-Sanford Elementary School, six at Madison County High School, Madison County Middle School and Colbert Elementary, three at Comer Elementary and two at Ila Elementary, Danielsville Elementary and the Early Learning Center.
Statewide, there have been 1,197,182 cases since the pandemic began and 21,563 deaths.
Forty percent of Madison County residents are fully vaccinated. The state average is 46 percent.
