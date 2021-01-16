Madison County leaders are applying for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) for a county water project.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission is assisting Madison County in submitting an application to receive federal financial support. If awarded, the county will use the funds to connect the water lines in the Mize Road water system to the mains of the Madison County water system to provide for better water quality and water reliability. The area covers the following roadways: Blacks Creek Church Road., Mize Road, D. Williams Road, Sartain Drive, Red Hill Road, and McGinnis Chandler Road.
Staff members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission will be in the in the area described above Jan. 25-29 to conduct surveys to support the CDBG application. Surveyors will be visiting homes accompanied by a county representative for a brief interview with residents regarding their experience with water service and issues. The surveyors and the representative will be following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks for the resident’s safety and the county requests that the resident wear a mask for their protection.
Madison County is applying for a grant of up to $750,000. The Community Development Block Grant is a federally funded grant that focuses on providing resources for livable neighborhoods, economic empowerment, decent housing and safe and adequate infrastructure. The CDBG program is administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Questions or concerns can be addressed to Lisa Nash, Administrative Assistant and Customer Service Manager at the Madison County Water Department Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority.
