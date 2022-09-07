The path to musical greatness is a long road. For two Madison County juniors, it also involves I-85.
And later, Carnegie Hall.
Tripp Leffler and Gibson Krolikowski are in their second year with the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony, with Leffler on the baritone saxophone and Krolikowski playing the French horn.
The two make the trip every Monday to Lakeside High School to work with about 100 top fellow high school musicians in the Atlanta metro area. They study under Dr. Scott Stewart, the former director of wind studies at Emory University, and Kay Fairchild, one of Atlanta’s leading brass clinicians.
Leffler and Krolikowski laugh when asked if they were intimidated when they first played with the symphony last year.
“Absolutely,” said Leffler. “There are some really amazing people in that environment. You get there and it’s sight reading professional music and it actually sounds good.”
Krolikowski said it’s a fun challenge.
“It’s college and professional level wind ensemble pieces,” he said. “It’s a really good experience, a great environment.”
The Red Raider juniors will perform in five concerts over this school year, including the biggie at the end, a four-day trip to New York in June to perform at Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious musical performance venues in the world.
“It will be a lot of exposure to the New York music scene,” said Leffler. “We have a premier concert at Carnegie Hall. So that’s very exciting. I haven’t fully comprehended it.”
Both guys started playing their instruments around age 12.
“My older sister was in band; she played saxophone,” said Krolikowski. “One of her best friends played French horn and my best friend at the time wanted to play saxophone. So I was like, OK, I’ll play French horn. So I just picked it and went with it. And I’m glad I stuck with it.”
Leffler said he’s always been drawn to jazz.
“It’s the most prominent instrument with jazz, and that really drew me to it,” he said. “I didn’t start on baritone. I actually started on alto. You don’t really see sixth graders playing baritone. It was the size of me in sixth grade. And then I did percussion for a little while as well, and then I gravitated to back to saxophone and switched to baritone….It’s been a blast ever since.”
Krolikowski said his influences on the French horn are primarily German, “because that’s where the French horn is biggest.” He’s gotten a personal lesson from a professor at the Berlin Conservatory.
Leffler said he’s influenced by Timothy McAllister, a widely acclaimed musician who teaches at the University of Michigan.
“He’s an insane saxophonist, really phenomenal,” said Leffler. “I did a master class with him last September in Atlanta.”
Leffler said he enjoys the annual “Atlanta Sax Day” at Georgia State.
“They’ll get like one really big performing artist and give master classes at Georgia State University,” he said. “It’s a really fun time, because you get to meet a lot of bigger names — a lot of inspiration there.”
Both Leffler and Krolikowski say they hope to make a career out of music.
“I think both of us can agree on that,” said Leffler. “I’m thinking maybe music education on a high school or college level.”
“Same thing. High school or college music ed,” said Krolikowski.
Madison County High School Band Director Carson Lee praised the two for their musical work.
“Gibson and Tripp both prove to be highly motivated musicians in our Madison County Band program with a consistent desire to perform at their highest and seek out opportunities outside of our area to learn and grow,” said Lee. “Gibson and Tripp performed with the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony last season, and both recently auditioned and won principal positions in their respective sections — French horn and saxophone— for the upcoming year.”
Lee said it’s great to see the Madison County students performing with a high-level symphony.
“Their accomplishment to perform with such high level musicians is exciting for them, and their commitment toward their craft is evident in the time they put in for this ensemble,” said Lee. “Having experienced the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony for each of their four concerts last season with Gibson and Tripp, I have no question that Gibson and Tripp are getting to perform with one of the highest caliber youth ensembles in the country, and that is such a wonderful part of their musical journey!”
