Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.