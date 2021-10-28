Madison County voters will say “Yes” or “No” Nov. 2 on the county’s road future — either more funds for improvements or not. Voters in several municipalities will also elect officials at their council tables, and a special election will fill a vacancy in District 3 at the county commissioners’ table.
A referendum is set for Tuesday on a five-year, one-cent sales tax for county transportation improvements. County commissioners put the referendum on the ballot this year, noting that several surrounding counties have a transportation special purpose local option sales tax (T-SPLOST) to fund improvements.
If approved, one penny from every dollar spent in Madison County over the next five years will go toward transportation improvements in the county, mostly paving and resurfacing. Madison County has limited tax dollars to make improvements as it is, with nearly $5.5 million coming through a separate county sales tax that funds various projects, not just roads, and roughly $700,000 coming per year coming through the state’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG).
Madison County is geographically large and has 568.53 total road miles, including 456.28 paved miles and 112.25 dirt miles. The estimated cost for resurfacing a mile of paved road is $150,000, while the cost of paving a mile of dirt road is $425,000.
A one-cent tax over five years would generate roughly $13 million to spend on the county’s 568 miles. That funding would go to both the county government and municipalities for transportation projects.
The breakdown between the entities is determined by population as set in the 2010 Census — the 2020 Census had not been released when the commissioners approved the resolution for the referendum. The allocation of funds would be as follows: county, $11,425,700; Carlton, $132,600; Colbert, $302,900; Comer, $577,200; Danielsville, $287,300; Hull, $101,400; and Ila, $172,900.
CITY, COUNTY ELECTIONS
Early voting continues through Friday at 5 p.m. at the county board of elections office at 20 Albany Avenue in Danielsville. There is no early voting on Monday. Polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling precinct locations can be found at mcelections.net.
The Nov. 2 ballot includes several contested local elections.
Melanie Dove, Frank May and Marilyn Walton are running to fill the unexpired term of Theresa Bettis, who resigned from the position earlier this year.
In Carlton, Roy Fornash will face June Hawkins for the post three seat, while incumbents Ken Parthun and Pete Wagenaar will run unopposed.
In Colbert, Cynthia Fortson is slated to face incumbent Ray H. Thomas for one council seat, and Gregory S. Magrum, Josh Tiller and Ellyn Trinrud will run to fill the seat held by Evelyn Power.
In Comer, Joey Wilbon and Jimmy Yarbrough will seek the mayor’s post. Michael Bradley Free and Sherman George Mattox will run for the District 1 council seat, while Michael Braxton Wilder will challenge District 4 incumbent Eddie West.
In Danielsville, Steve Russum and Dona Miller qualified unopposed for seats three and four. In Ila, Wanda F. Lanphear qualified unopposed for a council seat. And in Hull, three candidates were unopposed in posts 1-3: Rufus Michael McElroy, Brian Douglas Koepnick and John L. Barber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.