Voters gave Madison County more money for roads and a new district commissioner Tuesday.
A five-year, one-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) passed Tuesday with 65 percent of the vote (1,421 voting “Yes” and 761 voting “No.”)
T-SPLOST is expected to generate roughly $13 million for the county’s 568 miles. That funding will go to both the county government and municipalities for transportation projects.
Voters in District 3 also chose Frank May to fill the unexpired term of Theresa Bettis, who resigned as commissioner in the spring. May received 397 votes (63 percent) in the three-person special election, topping Melanie Dove, 130 votes; and Marilyn Walton, 101 votes.
“It feels great to have so much support from not just my friends and family but people in the community that I’ve never even met before,” said May. “It’s a real honor to win their votes and I hope I can make them proud. I’ll do everything I an to make good, common-sense business decisions to continue to lead this county in the right direction. I think we’re moving in the right direction already and we need to keep moving that way.”
Several contested municipal elections were also held Tuesday, with long-time Comer council member Jimmy Yarbrough winning the race for town mayor with 63 percent of the vote, 164 to 95, over Joey L. Wilbon.
Yarbrough said Tuesday that he was really grateful for the support of Comer citizens and looks forward to continued work at the council table to improve the city. He said the city is in good financial shape, and he said his primary aims at the moment are continuing upgrades at city parks started under former Mayor Jody Blackmon. He also said he was pleased that county voters approved the transportation tax, since cities and the county have struggled to have enough funds for needed road paving.
“I’m thankful T-SPLOST passed; we’ve gotten behind on road paving,” he said.
Also at the Comer council table, incumbent Eddie West lost to challenger Michael Braxton Wilder, 50 to 29, while Sherman George Mattox topped Bradley Free, 57 to 20.
In Colbert, incumbent Ray Thomas topped challenger Cynthia Fortson, 72 to 51, while two candidates, Gregory Magrum and Ellyn Trinrud, will head to a runoff, tying with 50 votes apiece. A third candidate in that race, Josh Tiller, received 22 votes.
In Carlton, Tuesday’s election didn’t settle the lone contested race, with Roy Fornash and June Hawkins both receiving 22 votes.
Several races included no opposition. In Danielsville, Steve Russum and Dona Miller were elected without opposition for seats three and four. In Ila, Wanda F. Lanphear was elected unopposed for a council seat. And in Hull, three candidates were elected without opposition in posts 1-3: Rufus Michael McElroy, Brian Douglas Koepnick and John L. Barber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.