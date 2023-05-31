A few did a little dance, some pumped their fist, and many couldn’t help but smile as their family members cheered from stands.
Members of the Madison County Class of 2023 wrapped up their grade school days Friday night on the high school football field, with a commencement ceremony that was moved from Saturday morning due to expected bad weather.
Kyrsten Watts was recognized as the class’s “Good Citizenship” award winner. Outgoing MCHS Principal Johnathan Harris felt his neck get heavy with silver bead necklaces from each graduate. Addie Mitcham and Mary Kincaid were honored as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the Class of 2023, and Billy Hallberg and Kate Bray were featured speakers during the ceremony, along with Mitcham and Kincaid.
Each speaker addressed the passage of time.
Hallberg told his classmates that it’s important to savor life and to be grateful for the moments they’ve had together in school.
“No matter who you are, where you are, or what you are doing, enjoy it,” he said. “If you are getting that new PR (personal record), embrace it. If you are devouring a delicious chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A, slow down and savor it. Enjoy every single moment of your life as if it were your last. We’ll never be those kids again. We’ll never have those 2,340 days again, but we do have those memories that made them special.”
Mary Kincaid, the salutatorian of the Class of 2023, urged her peers to seize opportunities, embrace life's challenges, and cherish the lessons from youth.
“Right now, we are all in a time of potential,” she said. “We are graduating high school, and quite literally, we have the opportunity to do whatever we want at this point. If you want to be an astronaut or a nuclear engineer or a scuba diving pizza delivery man (real thing by the way), now is your time to go for it. The choices you are making at this moment are setting the stage, and you get to decide what kind of show your life will be.”
Speaker Kate Bray listed a number of accomplishments of her classmates in the Class of 2023 and then had each graduate stand.
“If you are wearing a cap and gown today, please stand up,” said Bray. “This! This is why we’re here. This big red gown and funny looking cap on our heads is an accomplishment that should never be overlooked. Despite the different paths we may have each taken, and the different things we may have each faced along the way, at the end of the day, look around guys. We are all standing here today, at the Madison County’s Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony, receiving our diplomas. Teachers, friends, and families let’s celebrate all of our standing students on the field for their outstanding effort, time, and energy it took for them to get where they are today! Please, let’s stand and give the graduates a round of applause.”
Valedictorian Addie Mitcham spoke of her struggle the summer before her freshman year with anorexia and how she has changed since that time.
“I am not the girl who began freshman year with piles of missing work, failing every class because she couldn’t attend school,” she said. “I have grown. And I encourage everyone in these chairs to reflect on how you have grown too because the person you were when you entered this school is not the same person who just left those front doors as a student for the last time… Remember that this moment is the culmination of the experiences we’ve faced, the obstacles we’ve overcome, and the opportunities that await us in the future. So to my classmates, as we take the stage and our tassels are turned, let us celebrate today for the milestone it truly is.”
Madison County 2023 Graduates
Marie Daniel Abarca-Azizmendi
Kassidy Marie Abbs
Juan Daniel Adair
Abigail Baileigh Adams
Emily Grace Adams
Nolan Wesley Adams
Saw Yo Ah
Shaye John-David Aikens
Mateo Caleb Alata-Mariscal
Alan Alvear-Bolanos
Jada Charmaine Ashley
Ronald Bryer Autry
Kailey Gale Avera
Michael Gabriel Bales
Tia Sarae Barnett
Kaitlen Valentina Barrett
Whit Carter Barrett
Redden Grant Belk
Aislinn Elizabeth Bellew
Miranda Brooke Bennett
Ezekiel Ray Blalock
Aniya Shandrea Booker
Bryson Blake Booth
Skylar McKenzie Branch
Reese McClane Braswell
Alexander Bravo-Somilleda
Avery Michael Lee Bray
Kate Delaney Bray
Lauren Addison Bricker
Mallory Amaris Brooks
Ainsley Elizabeth Brown
Kaylee Ann Brown
McKinley Grace Brown
Pazia Monet Brown
Luke Aaron Brunson
Amanda JoAnn Buggay
Kaden Aaron Burroughs
Kaylee Lynn Burson
Lilliana Bethany Cabaniss
Jeremy Campos-Maldonado
Harris Daniel Cardin
Gabriel Mauricio Carreno
Katherine Lynn Carrouth
Emma Leigh Carter
Landon Walker Cartledge
Griselda Cervantes-Arellano
Chad Logan Chamberlain
Christopher Lane Chandler
William Gabriel Chandler
Alexis Riley Church
Alana Abigayil Clark
Hayden Alexander Coile
Rylee Grace Coile
Carissa Ann Collier
Rachel Jocelyn Colquitt
Addison Baxter Combs
Hayden Quinn Cooper
Patricio Damian Cortez
Lexis Aliyah Couch
Pamela Morgan Cowart
Alisia Macey Crump
Ethan Edward Czaplinski
Karsyn Elizabeth Daniels
Ta’Liyah Ashanti Darden
Anthonita Teon Davis
Charles Grayson Duggins
Alexandria Ann DuPree
Kaleigh Elizabeth Dyer
Elizabeth Madeline Elder
Ian Michael Evans
Kaleb Jackson Fields
Isaac Ray Finch
Logan Kyle Bass Fisher
Kyla Elizabeth Flanagan
Andrew Thomas Floyd
Amber Grace Fowler
Akiel Maurice Fruster
Reagan Lee Gaddis
Miguel Angel Garcia
Sharon Lani Gardner
Austin Wayne Gentry
Shyann Willow Gillespie
Kaylee Brooke Golden
Alexs Gonzalez
Carson Dease Gosdin
Ethan Dennis Gosnell
Caleb Brantley Goss
Lauren Abigail Graham
Jaiden Danarion Grant
Holly Belle Green
Isaac Dominic Green
Sara Lea Gross
Zora Katrina Guess
Kassie Ann Guest
Tyler Zachary Guest
Remington Franklin Gurley
Aiden Nash Haggard
Victor Hajdu
Vivien Hajdu
Landon Matthew Hall
William Aven Hallberg
Morgan Cecil Hanley
Will Nathaniel Hart
Ian William Heath
Bryan Hernandez
Daneila Hernandez Mendoza
Shane Lee Hibbitt
Kaylee Ann Higdon
Carter James Highfill
Cole Trenton Hillsman
Alex Gene Hoffland
Hunter Lane Holtzclaw
Jocelyn Cadence Howard
Luke Grayson Howell
Nyein Iele Htoo
Arianna Elyse Hubbard
Tyler Markees Sa’Corwin Hubbard
Ratericia NyAsia Hull
Amber Nichole Hunsinger
Cordell Jamal Hunter
Ricky James Ingram
Jace Daley Jachimski
Jesse Maryn James
Logan Minish James
Benjamin Wesley Johnson
Emmarie Cecilia Rose Jones
Rascal Denray Jones
KaLeigha Carmen Alexus Jordan
Blakeley Athena Kelley
Caylan David Kettle
Mary Ashton Kincaid
Dawson Blake Kinder
Robert Seth Kinley
Hayden Michael Kirk
Sara Elizabeth Kirkland
Laci Kathleen LaDuke
Joshua Brian Lance II
Josette Lucia Langoni
Zachery Thomas Larkin
Sadie Grace LaRue
Coby Andrew Lastinger
Nataleigh Elizabeth Nichole Leggett
Ryan James Leka
Grayson Henry Lester
Ina Makenzie Lester
Colby Ryan Lewis
Yoatzin Linares-Santiago
Ma’Kiyah Alexia LaFaye Little
Shane Blake Little
Thomas Kendall Lord
Casey Anthony Lovelace
Luis Macias III
Nathan Drew Magnuson
Morgan Kincaid Mallard
Luis Steven Mandujano
Stephanie Dawn Martin
Anna Kate Mathis
Haley Elizabeth Matthews
Ty Anthony Mattox
Kelli Nicole Maxey
Cameron Scott May
MaKaela Ryleigh McBride
Landon Hunter McCarty
Gabriel Benjamin McCary
Cooper Hutson McFarlin
Haven Victoria McGaha
Chantelle Lynn Medina
Say Meh
Zane Anthony Milz
Noah Otis Minish
Addie Elizabeth Mitcham
Jayda Ja’Leah Lemya Mitchell
Liam Nathaniel Moody
Anna Lynn Moon
Austin Robert Morgan
Helen Nicole Narvaez
Dylan Monroe Nash
Allison Faith Renee Newsome
Christopher Lane Nix
Colin Ryan Nix
Kamia Elizah Norris
Shelby Alise Osborne
Arianna Trishelle Oxford
Jonathan Trygve Painter
Abigail Rose Parham
Perla Nesayda Parra-Aldaba
Kassandra Yamilet Pedraza-Mondragon
Andrea Perales-Espinoza
Juan Perez Canas
Nazir Bobby Louis Phillips
Joshua Alan Pilon Jr.
Gary Oliver Pitman III
Angelina Nicole Porter
Samuel Kevin Porterfield
Tristan Jase Posse
Chloe Grace Powers
Ethan Brooks Pruitt
Rufino Ramirez-Childs
Jacob Daniel Ramsey
Kendsey Noelle Ray
Adolfo Flores Rayo
Lizeth Guadalupe Rebollar
Antwan Terrell Reid Jr.
Christopher Marcus Rhodes
Matthew Logan Rice
Heredy Rico-Mendoza
Gavin Brent Roberts
Kendall McKaylin Roberts
Thomas Lamar Roberts III
Ansley Grace Robinson
Daniel Robles
Breana Marie Rom
Jewel Marie Ross
Luscious Taylor Rudin
Brayley Elizabeth Ruff
Aiden Matthew Rutledge
Kennedy Cheyenne Samples
David Alejandro Sanchez-Garcia
Blakely Elisabeth Sartor
Leland Melissa Sauls
Jacob Fitzpatrick Saunders
Chase Alan Sears
Nathaniel OB Sexton
Kaleb Alan Shepherd
Shatyia Nicole Shields
Evan Donald Shirah
Kaleigh Marie Sims
Karson Bradley Skipper
Cynthia Michelle Slaton
Conner Eli Smith
David Glenn Smith
Wilson Jacob Solomon
Chandler Ray Sorrells
Kaydence Elizabeth Sorrow
Chad Michael Sparkman
Caitlin Carley Sparks
Mason Daniel Spears
Katie Darlene Spivey
Dylan Reese Starling
Makayla Shertara Stevens
Waymon Elias Stevens
Demarius Malik Strong
Stephen Shawn Stuchell Jr.
Brooke Lynn Tanner
Trent Lee Taylor
Bartolo Teran-Salazar
Stephanie Teran-Salazar
Brandon Avery Terrell
Damarion Ly’Deris Thomas
Evan Jeremiah Thomas
Alyssa Kenzie Threlkeld
Olivia Y-Vy Ton Nu
Austin Christian Towe
Joycelynn Danielle Turner
Ronald Quentin Turner Jr.
John Michael Veras
Ta Mla Baw Wah
Deserae Lanaye Washington
Abigail Elizabeth Waters
Kyrsten Khadajia Watts
Jeremiah Levi Weaver
Zach Caleb Weaver
Cynthia Lee Wells
Marissa Leanne West
Pasha Nichole Lynn West
Christopher Michael Whaley
Destini Ca’Lindra White
Thomas James Whitfield
Alexander Winfield Whittington
Aiden Ryder Williamson
Timothy Dwain Williamson
Tydrius Darnell Wilson
Micah Elijah Witcher
Danielle Elizabeth Wooten
Kadence Melissa Lynn Wright
Blake Hayden Wyatt
Emily Leann Wynn
Reagan Grace Yancey
