The annual Taste of Madison County will be held Saturday, May 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at J. Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park in downtown Comer.

Admission is $5 at the gate and children under 12 get in free — cash or check preferred. Proceeds benefit the Madison County Chamber of Commerce (madisoncountyga.org).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.