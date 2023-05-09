The annual Taste of Madison County will be held Saturday, May 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at J. Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park in downtown Comer.
Admission is $5 at the gate and children under 12 get in free — cash or check preferred. Proceeds benefit the Madison County Chamber of Commerce (madisoncountyga.org).
“Enjoy samples from five food and beverage vendors of your choosing with the ability to purchase lunch and non-perishable products,” organizers said.
Parking is available at Comer Baptist Church and throughout downtown Comer.
“Bring a chair and blanket and enjoy live music from The Country River Band,” said organizers.
Portable restrooms are available.
Local eats and treats include Chunky Brothers BBQ, Cosmic Candies, Iron Pin Ranch, JB Catering, Kona Ice, KT Fish Joint, Leggacy Farms, Madison County Cattleman’s Association, Soldier of the Sea Distillery, Taco Mountain, The Kitchen Crew LLC, The Naked Farmer and Wing House Grill.
Local makers include Alyssa Filkins Photography, Bold Springs Blooms, Comer Lions Club, Grace Layne Hat Co., Honey Pond Garden Club, Let’s Get Crafty, Maddie’s Keychains, NTH, Proverbs 31 Farmstead, Pryo-Amy-A, Sarah Stitches, Sawdust and Honey, Scented by Sarah, Simply Made and Ten8 Woodworking.
The event will be held rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.