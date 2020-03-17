Madison County Tax Commissioner Lamar Dalton released the following statement Tuesday morning:
"As the county proceeds with its pandemic response, our office is operating with a rotating staff and will be able to remain in service indefinitely. We are rotating staff to give them as much protection as possible. Foot traffic is the only thing we have closed. People are encouraged to use online venues, snail mail, or the drop box located at the back door of the courthouse for their transactions. As to titles call the front counter, we will tell you how much is due to change ownership, and you can leave it at the drop box. All transactions will be handled daily, no one will be without service during this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our Community at this time, use good sense and be safe. Call 706-795-6390 with any questions."
