Home values went up dramatically in Madison County in 2022 due to inflated prices in the housing market, but the Madison County government won’t take in any additional revenues this year off of those value increases.

County commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to roll back their tax rates enough to wipe out all revenue gains from increases in home values over the past year. Instead, the county government will see increases in revenue from new homes and structures added to the tax roll over the past year, but not from rising home values.

