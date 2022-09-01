Home values went up dramatically in Madison County in 2022 due to inflated prices in the housing market, but the Madison County government won’t take in any additional revenues this year off of those value increases.
County commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to roll back their tax rates enough to wipe out all revenue gains from increases in home values over the past year. Instead, the county government will see increases in revenue from new homes and structures added to the tax roll over the past year, but not from rising home values.
The commissioners approved tax rates of 11.499 for incorporated areas (within cities) and 11.092 for unincorporated areas (outside of cities).
The taxes generated off the 2022 mill rates will fund the 2023 county budget, which stands at roughly $22 million and includes the implementation of raises suggested by a third-party pay-scale study. The boost in compensation for county employees will bring them in line with surrounding counties for similar work. County officials have worked for months whittling at budget numbers, while also trying to make salaries competitive with other government jobs in the area.
“It’s a pleasure to get this on the books while we can, while we’re in good shape and continue with our due diligence while we move forward,” said commissioner Derek Doster. “We know things can change rapidly and quickly, but I think this is the best thing for our citizens at this time.”
Commissioner Terry Chandler praised department heads for holding expenses in check so that the tax rate could be rolled back, while employee pay is also addressed in the 2023 budget.
“It’s encouraging to be able to do that to get the county employees to the level of pay that makes them competitive with others,” said Chandler.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said the salary increases will help the county retain sheriff’s officers, paramedics and other employees, while also potentially recruiting new people to fill an array of vacancies currently advertised on the county website.
“With that being said, I would caution the public that we are in trying times,” said Higdon. “We do not know what 2023 is going to hold. While the board will reduce this mill rate, please do not hold this against us if we have to increase it in the coming year, because we do not know what the world is going to bring us. But for today, I think this is the best option the Madison County voters could have got from us.”
Higdon praised “Lamar Dalton’s office, Robin Baker’s office, Melanie Kidd, Missy Tolbert, Christina Baxter and Tracy Dake.”
“There were so many people that worked so hard doing this — good job to all those employees,” he said.
While the tax rates for the county government were rolled back, individual property owners could still see increases on their tax bills based on their assessed values, because some homes may have seen bigger value increases than others. The county tax rate addresses the overall revenue picture. It doesn’t address each property, where values vary.
Likewise, tax bills that will arrive in mailboxes this fall include taxes for schools, the industrial authority and cities. The school board voted recently to roll back its tax rate by 1.5 mills, cutting their revenues by $1.5 million versus what they would have received in local taxes if the tax rate was left the same as last year. The industrial authority is leaving its tax rate the same for 2022 (see related story). And city tax rates remain mostly unchanged, though cities draw in only a small fraction of what the schools and county generate in tax revenue.
