Kaleb Trandum Howington, who turned 16 Oct. 13, is dealing with something thankfully few people his age face, a life-threatening illness. He has cancer, which began in his brain and spread to his spine.
He is raised by his great grandmother, Martha Maloch, who said Kaleb’s prognosis is not good.
The teen is wheelchair bound now, and can’t do what he used to love, which was to tinker with equipment.
“He’d rebuild everything he could get his hands on, cars, lawnmowers, just anything,” said Maloch.
Kaleb was good at driving, too. And like most people who turn 16, he has his mind set on getting a driver’s license. With his health condition, it looked like that might not happen.
But Kaleb now has a license to put in his wallet. Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore was contacted by Dwight Elberhart about possibly making the license a reality for the teen, and the sheriff worked it out with Commissioner Spencer Moon of the Georgia Department of Driver Services and Shevondah Leslie, Director of Government Affairs and Communications for Driver Services.
Kaleb was surprised Monday at the Georgia State Patrol office on Hwy. 29 and presented with his license, which he held and looked at. He smiled some and was polite and grateful as a small crowd wished him well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.