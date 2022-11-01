Kaleb gets his license

Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore and Shevondah Leslie, Director of Government Affairs and Communications for Georgia Driver Services, present Kaleb Howington with a driver’s license Monday.

Kaleb Trandum Howington, who turned 16 Oct. 13, is dealing with something thankfully few people his age face, a life-threatening illness. He has cancer, which began in his brain and spread to his spine.

He is raised by his great grandmother, Martha Maloch, who said Kaleb’s prognosis is not good.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.