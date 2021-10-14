Madison County Schools are ranked tenth in Georgia, according to an online ranking system.
Niche.com uses a variety of factors to rank schools, including academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep opportunities, administration, food, sports, facilities and health and safety.
The county school system received an overall A rating and was ranked tenth out of 179 systems in the state.
“We’re very proud of that recognition,” said Superintendent Michael Williams. “Tenth in the state is pretty impressive.”
To find out more about the ranking, visit
MOMENT OF SILENCE
The county school board held a moment of silence to open its meeting in remembrance of high school teacher Susanna Arnold, who passed away after an extended illness. School board chairman Robert Hooper said Arnold was a tremendous person.
RADIOS FOR EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION
Madison County schools now have radios to improve communications with emergency personnel and between administrators during tornadoes, lockdowns and other emergencies. Williams noted that cell reception with school buildings can be bad and that when something is happening, and the radios provide more reliable communication. He thanked the sheriff’s office for helping with the radios.
WATCH OUT FOR PHISHING
If it’s fishy, don’t open it. That’s the word from Williams on spam emails to school employees. He reported that the school system will soon hold training to help employees avoid computer scams and hacks. He noted that employees frequently receive suspicious emails and that school systems can be victimized just like others. So he said vigilance against phishing is a must.
TRANSPORTATION FACILITY
Madison County is in the process of overhauling its 65-year-old transportation facility in Danielsville. The grounds are being prepared for a new metal structure that is expected to arrive in late December or early January.
SPLOST COLLECTIONS UP
Madison County assistant school superintendent Mandy Wommack reported that school sales tax collections were over $261,000 last month, an all-time high. She noted that the transportation facility upgrades are a sales tax
AG COMPETITIONS
Williams said he attended competitions at the Georgia National Fair in Perry and that Madison County represented the county well, adding that it’s encouraging to see the results of the students’ hard work. He said the ag competitors will soon be recognized by the school board.
SUPPLY SHORTAGES
Madison County schools are being affected by the widescale supply and labor shortages. Wommack noted that food service items such as cardboard plates have been hard to get.
MORE ADVANCED CLASSES
Assistant superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe said more eighth graders are taking advanced classes in math and science at the middle school to earn high school credit. He noted that enrollment in Algebra I is at 87, up 45 from last year, and 169 students are taking physical science, up by 70 over last year.
JROTC PRESENTATION
Four members of the new JROTC program at the high school presented the colors to at the beginning of the meeting. And school board members then heard a presentation from Col. Robert Stuart and First Sergeant Francisco Ramey about how the first year is going. Both said it’s been a rousing success, with 125 members.
“It’s working already,” said Stuart. “Kids that came in timid, you’d hardly recognize them.”
The two gave an overview of the program, emphasizing that JROTC is intended to help students gain self awareness and to broaden their horizons about what’s possible for them, while giving them healthy habits to make good things happen.
Both praised the Madison County students, but they said the group has plenty to show.
“You haven’t seen anything yet,” said Ramey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.