Members of the Rotary Club of Madison County celebrated a major milestone Saturday as they completed their 900th ramp for community members in need.
The 900th ramp, constructed for Lynn Stewart and his wife Carolyn Massey, marks over two decades of dedication to providing ramps for disabled and handicapped residents in Madison County and its surrounding areas.
Past Rotary District Governor David Cooper was on hand for the event.
“It’s absolutely amazing to see how a small group of people can impact a community in this magnitude,” he said.
The initiative began in 1995 after club members, while delivering "Meals on Wheels," noticed that Harold McCarty, a local resident with polio, struggled to enter and exit his home. Touched by his challenges, the Rotary Club returned to build McCarty a handicapped ramp that took most of the day to complete.
Since then, the Rotary Club has constructed ramps for individuals with various disabilities, including diabetes, stroke, heart attack, birth defects, amputations and more. The majority of recipients are elderly, and the ramps are built at no cost to the individual or family. Donations are welcomed but not mandatory.
Despite the lack of federal, state, or local funds for handicapped ramps, the Rotary Club has found support through community donations, grants from the Francis Wood Foundation and Jackson EMC Foundation, and discounted lumber from Madison County ACE Hardware. Fundraising events, such as the sale of Vidalia onions, tax relief drawing tickets, and the annual Rotary golf tournament also contribute to the cause.
Over the years, club members and community volunteers have streamlined the ramp construction process, now able to complete a 24-foot ramp in just one hour.
“Everything is systematically designed to build these ramps efficiently,” said Rotarian Neil Azevedo, who noted that the club also has help from volunteers in the community who are Rotary members.
The 900th ramp on Hardeman-Hooper Road, featuring an 8x4-foot landing off the front porch, a 24-foot ramp over a concrete walkway, and a 12-foot ramp to the ground, will greatly improve mobility for Lynn Stewart, who suffered a stroke last year.
“I just appreciate everything they’ve done; it’s a blessing to me,” said Stewart about the Rotary Club. “We got these people to come out here and help us and they’re doing their job. And I sure do appreciate everything.”
Stewart is a lifelong resident of Madison County and a proud member of the Madison County High School Class of '56. His wife, Carolyn, worked in the financial department of Merial, LLC. Together, they have four children: Claire, Pam, Tammie and Chad.
The couple, along with numerous club members and volunteers, gathered to celebrate the construction of the 900th ramp, which will aid Stewart in his ongoing recovery. Stewart, still weak and unsteady, has made small, hard-fought advances over the past months, and this ramp will help him regain mobility in life.
All on hand gathered for a photo before the completed ramp on the sunny spring Saturday, but first Rotarian Ed Brown talked about the many hours volunteered since 1995 for the program. One volunteer, Autry Bishop, who has worked with the crew since 2000, was presented with a certificate of appreciation for all of his work through the years.
“Everybody in here is dedicated to help their neighbors and their community,” said Brown. “The most valuable thing that any of us can give is not a check. It’s not money. It’s time. I appreciate all the work that everybody today and in the past has given.”
Brown said original ramp crew member Roy Gandy wondered where the barbecue lunch was. The group worked Saturday but didn’t hold a meal together afterwards.
“We will do something big on the 1,000th one, I can guarantee you,” said Brown.
