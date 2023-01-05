Comer distiller Mark Davis says the master makers of the katana, the famous Samurai swords of Japan, are artists whose distinction is evident at a microscopic level.
“At the molecular level, they can tell the master swordsmith that made that piece, because of the way they hold the hammer, the way they hit the metal,” he said. “It shows up at the molecular level. That is an indication of how artistic it is.”
Davis, a blacksmith, says his world shrinks to about “three-and-a-half-feet wide” when he shapes iron.
“When it comes out of the fire, it’s all you,” said Davis. “You can’t stop. You’re losing heat, you’re losing time.”
He said master blacksmiths can be given the same material, tools and instructions and come up with three different products. The art is in each individual’s interpretation.
It’s just the same for high-end whiskey makers. Give three master distillers the same instructions, and you’ll get different flavors.
“If somebody said you need to make a bourbon and here are your ingredients, and this is your equipment, and you give the three the same available materials, you’re going to get three different products,” said Davis. “That’s the fun part of it. It’s the way you do it.”
Davis and his wife, Jennifer Berry, are deep into the creative process when it comes to finding their flavors, not just in the whiskey, but in the presentation, packaging, and the place itself — Soldier of the Sea Distillery, which is now open at 22 E. South Avenue in Comer. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the distillery by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27.
The couple sees it not just as a business, but an ongoing creation.
“In the evenings, we sit down and talk about how are we going to do this?” said Jennifer. “What’s our next step? And coming up with names for each of the whiskeys, that’s been a lot of fun.”
HOW IT BEGAN
The couple met at the Comer Farmers Market in 2012. Mark, a Marine veteran and retiree from Johnson and Johnson in Athens, was selling blacksmithing materials and soaps. Jennifer bought soap for herself, then some more soap for her mom the next week, then more soap for her friend. As the weeks passed, she kept coming back for his soaps, which he sold four bars at a time.
“I really liked his soap,” chuckled Jennifer.
“And then finally I got the message when she invited me to her birthday party,” said Mark. “I was very shy.”
The two clicked and later married. Mark and Jennifer were at a party one evening and a friend planted the idea of a Comer distillery, noting Mark’s skill with distilling. Initially, it looked like someone else in town might run with that idea.
“There was going to be a distillery across the street,” said Jennifer. “And that had a lot of energy, but it faded. And we were sitting there one night and thought, ‘Why don’t we open a distillery?’”
A friend showed them the old building nestled behind the downtown Comer area that once served as a cotton warehouse, and then as a uniform factory and sewing plant.
“Mark was like, ‘I could put a distillery in here,’” said Jennifer.
“And that started a year’s worth of work,” added Mark.
The two signed a lease on the building in December of 2021 and began major renovations. Meanwhile, the couple also dealt with all the regulatory work at the city, county, state and federal levels to open a distillery.
“You got to do it and you just have to be patient,” said Mark.
Now, the doors are finally open to the spacious building that holds history and the promise of a new use.
THE TIE TO AGRICULTURE
Walk into Soldier of the Sea Distillery and you’ll encounter a couple with much more on their minds than just high-end alcohol.
Jennifer and Mark live in Comer and are active in the town, enjoying taking part in the Honey Pond Garden Club, which works to beautify public and private spaces in Comer, while also promoting fellowship, the study of gardening, including horticulture and conservation, and feeding and providing habitat for birds and pollinators.
Jennifer has worked as the Apicultural Research Professional and Lab Manager for the University of Georgia Bee Program for 22 years. Her research has focused on queen breeding and improving honeybee health.
“Our bees are in horrible decline, not just our honeybees, but all of our native bees,” said Jennifer, who is pursuing her PhD while also teaching a “Bees, Beekeeping and Pollinator Conservation” course at UGA.
Both Jennifer and Mark graduated from the University of Georgia College of Agriculture. And both are passionate about seeing agriculture and wildlife thrive in Madison County.
They also want to see Madison County succeed and are invested in keeping things “Madico Made,” as the Chamber of Commerce emphasizes.
“Two of our most important grains come from Madison County,” said Mark. “They’re organic. Our honey, the wildflower comes from Madison County. We have sourwood and Tupelo, but that’s north Georgia and south Georgia. We’re very concerned with agriculture and local, regional, and absolutely the United States of America. Ag is fascinating and Madison County is steeped in it, and it’s very important that we fit in and so many people have helped us and we’re very grateful. We owe a great debt to Madison County and the Chamber of Commerce and the local farmers.”
Day Spring Farms in Danielsville delivers the distillery’s corn and wheat, and Dan Harris and his Booger Hill Bee Company provide the wildflower honey.
Chamber director Anna Strickland said “SOS Distillery is a prime example of how MADICO MADE brand positively impacts our local economy.”
“With all the main ingredients being sourced in and around the county, the community can feel good in knowing their purchase not only supports the locally owned and operated distillery, but it also supports local farms and related businesses that contribute to this operation,” said Strickland. “We at the Chamber are proud to celebrate Madison County's first distillery as a collaboration among the SOS team, the City of Comer, local farms, UGA Small Business Development Center, and other state and local resources. This type of high-level collaboration is key is rural economic development and is to be commended.”
THE HONEY
Jennifer says the honey in the whiskey serves two functions — to raise awareness of the importance of saving bees and pollinators, and well, great taste. She said it’s the honey that makes Soldier of the Sea Distillery unique. Mark includes honey in the fermenting process, not as a late add-on through infusion. This means there is a slight hint of a honey flavor profile, which provides for smoothness, but not an overwhelming honey taste that comes with adding honey after the whiskey is produced.
“He is doing something no one else is doing,” she said. “This whole process is brand new. People will infuse with honey, and we’re not infusing. And that’s really important, because for whiskey connoisseurs, if you infuse something, it destroys it, in my opinion and many people who like a good whiskey or bourbon. If you start adding honey to it, it takes away from the taste and all you taste is the honey.”
Mark says that he is classified as a “nano distiller,” meaning he runs a small-scale operation, and he has no plans to expand, because he says the craft loses its nuance as you scale up. He notes the quality of the copper still he uses, and how it affects taste. He says the big manufacturers are making more in a half a day than he’ll make in a year.
“We use copper stills because copper at the molecular level attaches to the sulfites,” said Mark. “Everything has sulfite, anything fermented, wine, beer, has sulfite. But they’re kind of bitter. And so they (the sulfites) adhere to the copper, and then I clean the copper and wash them away. It’s just one more process that makes our product so much smoother and better. The big guys, they can’t do that. They don’t have the time to do that. We’re a nano distillery and we’re staying that way, but that means we can give more attention to detail to our product than they can, and that comes out in the quality, and we’re very happy in that process.”
THE PROCESS
Each batch starts in the “mash tun,” where the starches are extracted from the grains, which are then converted to glucose through the enzyme amylase.
“We can’t digest starches either, so our body has amylase in our saliva and small intestine to convert potatoes and rice, etc. into glucose so we can use that energy source,” said Mark.
The glucose is then pumped to a fermenter for “pitching the yeast.” The yeast eats the glucose, and the waste product is ethanol. The conversion process takes about four days. The alcohol is then pumped to the 50-gallon still for “fractional distillation,” a purifying process that converts the liquid to vapor and back to liquid. Impurities such as methanol are discarded in the process. There’s more to the process, and Mark enjoys speaking to aficionados about the nuances. But he said there are some basics that require strict adherence.
“It becomes routine and if you keep all the conditions right, it becomes very calculable,” said Mark. “And we’re always looking at things and checking it for clarity and taste. I check the proofs of it and record all my proofs in my records so I know exactly what I’ve got, and the United States government is interested in exactly what I’ve got. I keep a manual record, and I have a guy who helps me and we put things into electronic records.”
Mark collects half a gallon at a time and says each half a gallon takes about 20 minutes to fill.
THREE INITIAL PRODUCTS
The end product is clear corn whiskey — also known as moonshine, though its taste is far smoother than what harsh taste often associated with the name. This is Soldier of the Sea’s “Moon Nectar,” which includes a graphic design label by Beth Hall Thrasher of Thrasher Photo and Design out of Athens. Both Jennifer and Mark say the bottle designs are works of art, and they’re thrilled with the labels for “Moon Nectar,” “Sea of Duty” and “Spirit Tree,” the three initial products from the distillery, along with honeys available for purchase. “Moon Nectar” is clear and “un-aged,” while “Sea of Duty” and “Spirit Tree” are darker and aged in oak barrels from Minnesota, where the wood is denser. Mark and Jennifer eventually plan to release eight-to-nine whiskey products, including three more in 2023. The “Moon Nectar” sells for $40 a bottle, while the aged whiskeys are $60 a bottle.
Mark says his products are aged in an unheated, uncooled environment, because the whiskey mixes more with the wood when temperatures fluctuate. He said vibrations are good for the aging process, too. So being near the CSX rail line is a plus.
A VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS
The “Sea Of Duty” whiskey is dedicated to veterans who served at sea.
“This is a veteran-owned business and I’m a two-time Marine Corps veteran,” he said. “And I’ve got a whiskey for all veterans, and we divided it out by the jobs that you do, not one just for Marines or just for the Army, but all veterans. So we divided it up for those that have served at sea. Those that have served on the land and those that have served in the air.”
The sea beverage is fermented with molasses and “very rum like.”
“Because the traditions of the early Navy and Marines were you had rum rations on the ship,” he said.
Mark notes that by law, a bourbon must be American-made. Otherwise, it can’t be called a “bourbon.” An “Irish Whiskey” must be made in Ireland. A “Scotch” must be made in Scotland. An American-made version of “Scotch” can’t be called “Scotch.”
“There’s 115 distilleries in Scotland,” he said. “Do they all make the same thing? No. But it’s called Scotch.”
Mark said he plans to give his own version of a malt “Scotch.”
“I’m making Scotch, but I can’t call it Scotch,” he said. “That’s going to be my military one for the ones that fly. I’m going to make it a malt whiskey. But my interpretation of malt will not be the same thing as someone in Scotland. So it’s different and yet it’s the same.”
Mark says the U.S. government is very strict about how alcohol is made. For instance, bourbon must, by law, be at least 51 percent corn.
“They don’t care what else you put in it,” he said. “It can be 100 percent corn, or 51 percent. For this bourbon we have, Spirit Tree, we use 51 percent corn, and it’s a wheated bourbon, so we use wheat, and then malted barley, and it’s fermented with a honey that comes from a tree source, like sourwood or Tupelo. And that’s why it’s called Spirit Tree. It’s delicious. It has a beautiful bouquet and a smooth flavor. It is aged in barrels here. It has to go in a new barrel and you can only use it once for the bourbon. So when I empty a bourbon, we save that barrel for our American Whiskey, which by law can be aged in a used barrel.”
Mark and Jennifer plan to enter their products in an international competition in San Francisco this year.
“It’s very healthy to compete with people who are good,” he said. “That’s how you get better.”
THE HIVE
But the camaraderie at the local level is what energizes both Mark and Jennifer. They enjoy having people taste the whiskeys and give their opinions — and getting to know their neighbors.
The distillery offers tastings and bottle sales from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The cost is $6 for three tastings and $2 for single samples. The whiskey is only available at the distillery. Visit the distillery online at soswhiskey.com. Email the distillery at itsSOSwhiskey@gmail.com or call 706-783-2523.
The two plan to open a pub at the distillery in late January called “The Hive.”
“The pub is called ‘The Hive,’ and the hive being a group that works together and also a group that will come together in the hive,” said Jennifer. “We’ll serve our drinks and make cocktails with our drinks. Maybe down the road we’ll serve local beers and wine. That’s our hope.”
The two say they intend for their Comer business to be a place for local fun.
“We do plan to have music and events and festivals and an outdoor patio,” said Jennifer. “Friends say you should have trivia night or poker tournaments. We’ll open it up to different events.”
The couple says it’s all about having fun and a sense of community.
“We have good people working with us,” said Jennifer. “All the local Comerians who’ve been so helpful with construction and computer help. And it’s really been a community effort as well.”
Mark has a couple of friends come help.
“It’s a family,” he said. “It’s friends and family and it’s fun. We’re very small and we’re going to stay small. We can’t compete with Kentucky. But we can do real well here in Madison County.”
