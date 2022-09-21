It started at 16, just packing boxes of supplies before elections. Almost 40 years later, Susan Smith has continued to serve her community as a poll worker.
When she began, Susan’s mother, Shirley Brown, supervised elections as the Probate Court. Smith began working the polls after school to help her mom.
Through the years, she’s seen constant change in elections. The largest, she says, occurred when the supervisor of elections moved from the probate court to an independent office. When she began, voters cast ballots on the “One-Arm Bandit,” the old machines in which voters pulled a lever. The process to close the polls was once more manual and took more time. Throughout the years and many changes, she says the move “to the first set of electronic machines was scarier more than difficult.”
“After you get used to [the process], it’s easy,” she explains.
While procedures and equipment have changed, one thing has stayed the same.
Working as a poll worker is a way to serve the community.
Smith is poll manager of the Harrison precinct. She grew-up in the community. Each voting cycle allows her to see the older residents and enjoy visiting with her neighbors.
“We don’t volunteer, but we also don’t do it for the money,” said Smith.
Anna Joh also started working as a poll worker in Ila because of a family connection. Joh knew family members and friends who worked at her local precinct. Inspired by them, she and her mother, Laura Bass, began serving in May of this year.
Joh had just graduated from college and been studying for her nursing boards.
“I was looking for something to do while I was not working,” she said.
After working the primary and a runoff, Joh is more confident in her responsibilities.
“It’s easier as I’ve gone along and gotten more experience,” she said. “I definitely want to do it again.”
Like Smith, Joh’s favorite aspect of the job is seeing people in the community.
“[The elections] are a good way to help out the community,” she said.
Her favorite aspects of election days are working with people, getting out and seeing people excited to vote.
Many years younger and less experienced than Smith, Joh sees the duties of a poll worker the same, “It’s fairly straight-forward. Once you get into the groove, it’s just a process.”
Tracy Dean, Chair of the Madison County Board of Elections, sees the voting process and the duty of poll workers as essential to trust in the voting process.
“When a voter comes in we want them to feel comfortable with the poll workers that are there to reassure and help them,” she asserts.
She builds that voter confidence with poll worker training and a commitment that they adhere to state and federal election laws.
“You can’t work if you are not trained,” she said.
The training consists of two-hour sessions each before each election day. Workers are paid for the training and also on the day of elections.
Smith has managed workers with all types of experience.
“Tracy will train as needed,” she said. “Anyone putting in the time can do it.”
Dean reiterates that idea herself. Workers can call anytime before or during elections with questions about the process, she said.
Both Dean and Smith say the most important skills a poll worker can possess are good communication with the public and a basic willingness to understand computers.
The need for poll workers is ongoing. Dean hopes to establish a broader “Poll Worker Pool” that she can call on to work at a moment’s notice. She’s accepting applications from citizens from all walks of life, but she’d especially like to encourage students to participate. The minimum age to work the polls is 16.
“It’s [students working] is a great item for high school students to have on their resume, serving their community in an ongoing way,” said Dean.
“I’ve gotten a lot of comments from older voters that it’s good to see the young people involved,” she said.
Overall, the importance of poll workers cannot be overlooked, she added.
“Poll workers are the backbone of the election,” Dean admits. “They are my eyes on election day. I can’t be in 12 different locations. They tell me what’s going on with the voters and equipment throughout the day.”
The next election day is Nov. 8. Qualifications and applications for poll workers may be found at http://www.mcelections.net. The next training sessions for new workers are Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dean asks that interested citizens stop by the office to discuss training and obligations before attending the training. The deadline for applications for the next election day should be returned by Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.