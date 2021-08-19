Madison County schools reported 30 students and three staff members positive for covid on Monday, along with 70 students and two staff members under quarantine for exposure.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the schools are looking out for potential clusters of positive cases in classrooms, but that has not been apparent so far. He said the Monday breakdown of positive student cases was as follows: Madison County High School, 11; Madison County Middle School, nine; Hull-Sanford Elementary, three; Danielsville Elementary, two; the Early Learning Center, two; Comer Elementary, one; Colbert Elementary, one; and Ila Elementary, one.
Williams said the schools will provide weekly updates on covid numbers on the school website, just like last year. He said it’s yet to be determined if the update will be on Wednesdays or Fridays.
School covid policies on masks vary between systems. Madison County schools have an optional mask policy this year.
Countywide, cases continued to climb over the past week, with the Georgia Department of Public Health reporting 104 new cases between Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. The county positivity rate was at 21.6 percent Tuesday, which is considered high. That rate topped 30 percent during the surge in cases in early 2021.
The DPH reported Madison County’s youngest covid death this past week, a 42-year-old white male. The DPH did not indicate if he had pre-existing conditions.
The state health department reported that as of Tuesday, 36 percent of Madison County was fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates in nearby counties are as follows: Banks, 24; Barrow, 33; Clarke, 40; Elbert, 34; Franklin, 29; Hart, 31; Jackson, 36; Oconee, 52; and Oglethorpe, 36.
Statewide, Georgia topped one million covid positive cases since the pandemic began, with 1,000,872 cases recorded as of Tuesday.
The DPH reported that as of Tuesday, ICU beds in the Athens area were at 97.3 percent capacity, with 72 occupied. There are a total of 596 inpatient beds in use in the Athens area, which is 93.7 percent of capacity. Forty-seven ventilators are in use, 50 percent of capacity.
The DPH reports that between Jan. 1 and Aug. 10, 4,261,292 Georgians have become fully vaccinated. Of fully vaccinated people, there have been 13,332 positive covid cases recorded (.003 percent of the vaccinated), with 198 hospitalized for covid (.00004 percent) and 105 deaths due to covid (.00002 percent).
Total deaths from covid in Georgia as of Tuesday were 19,044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.