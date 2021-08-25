Ten Madison County residents were hospitalized with covid in the past week as cases skyrocket and local officials implement measures aimed to slow the spread, such as requiring masks to enter government buildings and shifting local middle and high school classes to online only this week.
The total number of county residents hospitalized during the pandemic was at 163 on Aug. 17. By Aug. 24, that number had risen to 173, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. There were 133 new covid cases in the county in that time period. The county’s positivity rate was 22.3 percent Tuesday, the highest since Feb. 5. That percentage rate was below one in June. But the Delta variant has brought a widespread explosion of cases and Madison County is no exception.
And local leaders are responding.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon got the go ahead from county commissioners Tuesday afternoon to implement a mask mandate for the public when entering county facilities. Higdon told commissioners that the response he got from department heads and employees on the mask mandate was favorable. He noted that four county employees are currently covid positive.
“I don’t think it’s asking too much of somebody that’s buying a car tag to place that mask on for 10 to 12 minutes to get your tag, because we want to continue to have that service offered and that office not be empty because everybody is quarantined,” said Higdon. “We just want to keep our employees safe.”
Meanwhile, Madison County High School and Middle School are online only this week. Superintendent Michael Williams issued a letter to students, faculty and parents Aug. 20, moving MCHS and MCMS to online only, while implementing covid mitigation measures, including a mask requirement at the elementary schools, which remained in person, when social distancing isn’t possible. He said the goal is to return to in-person classes at MCHS and MCMS next week, but there was no word on that decision as of press time.
“Please know that I want our children to be in school with in-person instruction,” he wrote. “However, we must be able to do so safely. As everyone is aware, the COVID-19 numbers declined over the summer, but we have seen a significant increase in our community in the last two weeks.”
Madison County schools saw their student covid cases double between Aug. 16 and Aug. 19 from 30 to 60, with four more cases reported Friday, bringing the Aug. 20 total to 64. An update on the student covid case numbers is provided weekly at madison.k12.ga.us.
As the cases rise, Georgia hospitals are being stretched thin. In the Athens region, 582 inpatient beds are in use (94 percent of capacity), along with 75 ICU beds (98.7 percent of capacity. Sixty eight adult ventilators are in use (72.3 percent of capacity).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.