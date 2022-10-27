Value your forests, farmlands and green space. Don’t be afraid of clustering residential growth tightly together to keep service costs down and protect open space, and seek light industry as a way to generate more county revenue to offset taxes on homeowners.
University of Georgia economics professor Jeffrey Dorfman offered these suggestions to county leaders and citizens gathered Oct. 21 in the county school system’s Professional Learning Center (PLC) for a “State-of-Education” luncheon.
Madison County is in the process of updating its county comprehensive plan, which will serve as a blueprint for growth for the county over the next 20 years. And Dorfman’s talk touched on issues pertinent to county planning.
The economist offered a breakdown of what land uses are most costly and most beneficial to governments and schools as they provide services to citizens.
He noted that most residences don’t generate enough in property taxes to cover the cost of services provided to them. Nationally, residences average 87 cents contributed in property taxes for every $1 provided by the government in services.
Dorfman calculated that a new home in Madison County with one child must be worth $522,000 to cover the cost of services, while a home with two children must be worth $1 million to produce enough property tax revenue to cover the cost of services provided to that household.
“In 2005, everybody thought that growth and development were great, because 1,000 acres of farmland pays you about the same in property taxes as a single house,” he said. “And you can put a lot of houses on 1,000 acres of farmland. So surely we should put a lot of houses there and we can collect all this extra tax revenue. Well, you do get extra tax revenue. But unfortunately, the people who live in those houses also expect some services from their government, so it costs you a lot of money. They want you to maintain roads. They want running water, electricity, schools. They want libraries. They want parks.”
Meanwhile, he said farmland, forests and open space keep service costs low for governments. He noted that those lands generate $2.70 in tax revenue for every $1 in services provided, while commercial and industrial properties generate $3.45 in tax revenue for every $1 in services provided.
“There’s nothing wrong with this system as long as you understand how it works and as long as you don’t just turn farm and forest land into houses without also growing businesses,” said Dorfman.
The economist said schools are hit particularly hard by residential growth that isn’t accompanied by commercial growth.
“The scary thing you need to consider, particularly those on the county commission, is you can approve growth in Madison County that works perfectly fine for the county government budget, but bankrupts your school system or at least makes them have to raise taxes on everybody else,” he said. “So the new growth will pay its way for roads and water and parks and libraries but not for schools. That’s an important thing to remember, and the school system doesn’t get a vote. They don’t get to vote on whether to approve a new subdivision. So those county commissioners need to remember the school system and keep them in mind.”
Dorfman said decisions need to be made regarding allowable residential density in the county. He showed three photos of tightly clustered developments outside of the U.S. that are surrounded by open space, while contrasting those images with a photo of “rural sprawl” in America where homes sporadically dot the landscape. He said sprawl “is not just a big-city problem.”
“If you look at the other three, they pack their rural villages tightly together and save all that nice farmland,” he said, adding that the density means services to the developments are less costly than those that stretch over more land.
Dorfman said people mistakenly believe a two-acre or three-acre minimum lot size requirement for a new home is a way to preserve open space, when, in fact, it eats up farmland. He said a 25-acre minimum would be a way to preserve open space, but he said smaller requirements won’t work.
“Two acres doesn’t do it; five acres doesn’t even do it,” he said. “So don’t do that. If you do that, you’re just going to eat up your farmland and ruin it for the farmers and make it much more expensive to provide services.”
Dorfman said builders are “pretty good at figuring out what people want.” He suggested Madison County be open to a variety of proposals, such as townhouses, which he said are being built in Forsyth County and which allow people to live in denser settings without having to maintain bigger properties.
“Just don’t provide incentives to do stupid things,” he said. “Don’t force everybody to have one or two acres even though they don’t want it, because then you start running out of farmland.”
Local realtor Kim Shupe noted that businesses won’t locate in places unless there are sufficient rooftops. She asked what sort of businesses Madison County should seek to locate in the county.
“It’s hard to get big box retail — probably a national chain retail is tricky, not because you don’t have enough rooftops,” said Dorfrman. “It’s because Clarke County already got it. So you’re too close to Clarke County to get another one.”
But he said industry can be far more lucrative for a county than retail.
“If you get a Walmart, you also get to put two sheriff’s deputies in a car there 24/7,” he said. “That’s expensive. So industrial/manufacturing — that’s what you’re attractive for. That’s much more lucrative.”
Dorfman said massive “all-your-eggs-in-one-basket” industry carries infrastructure burdens and potential strains on schools, but he said industries with 20-to-100 employees are considered the “sweet spot” of economic development.
“What looks like a nothing, little manufacturing facility can easily have $10 million worth of property value,” he said. “So it’s paying a lot in property taxes and providing more jobs than retail, too, and they’re better-paying jobs. I tell people the winner in commercial development is industrial, and that can be light industrial. It doesn’t have to be a heavy polluting thing.”
He noted that SMI, a composite manufacturing industry located in Madico Park in Comer, “looks exactly like what you want to attract.”
