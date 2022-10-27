Jeffrey Dorfman

University of Georgia economics professor Jeffrey Dorfman speaks Oct. 21 at the Madison County "State of Education" luncheon at the county school board office.

Value your forests, farmlands and green space. Don’t be afraid of clustering residential growth tightly together to keep service costs down and protect open space, and seek light industry as a way to generate more county revenue to offset taxes on homeowners.

University of Georgia economics professor Jeffrey Dorfman offered these suggestions to county leaders and citizens gathered Oct. 21 in the county school system’s Professional Learning Center (PLC) for a “State-of-Education” luncheon.

