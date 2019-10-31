There is no schedule for death. It can come at any time for any person. And whenever death comes in Madison County, coroner Julie Harrison, known by most as “Coach,” gets the call.
In a county of roughly 30,000 people, the coroner gets called over 100 times a year — 114 in 2018 and 96 so far this year.
“We’re notified by dispatch,” she said. “We’re notified by deputies. Sheriff (Michael) Moore has called me. The hospital has called me. Anytime we are notified of a death, we go into investigation mode. We investigate what the cause and manner of death is.”
Every death, just like every life, holds a story. And the coroner’s office is responsible for putting that final narrative into as clear a picture as possible for every Madison County death. Harrison talks about how the photographs of all death investigations start with the broad picture before narrowing in focus.
“You want to start on the outside and work your way into the scene,” she said. “You want to get a full picture of what’s going on. You don’t want to just go straight into the scene, because you haven’t seen what led up to that. So you want to be able to kind of tell the person’s story. They’re no longer here to tell what happened to them. So that’s basically what our responsibility is. We start at the beginning and we try to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together.”
This includes determining how the decedent spent their final days and what their recent medical status was.
“We work very closely with physicians and call them and they’re good about giving us medical records and letting us know that, ‘Hey, I just saw him last week, they were having some angina, some chest pain, and shortness of breath, we put them on a beta blocker because of high blood pressure,’” said Harrison. “It’s really good the relationship we have with the hospital staff, our local physicians, the nursing home in Comer, it’s good that we’re able to reach out and utilize all of these resources.”
Harrison, who started as a deputy coroner in 2009 and was elected coroner in 2012, is a physical education teacher at Madison County High School and also serves as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), a volunteer firefighter with the Ila department and a car-seat safety technician. But she is not alone in working for the coroner’s office in Madison County. She is accompanied by four deputy coroners who help with the duties of the office: Gerald Kemp, Keith Lord, John Scarborough and Katie Power. Scarborough, the Madison County Commission Chairman, takes no pay for his work for the office. Adam Arnold and Roy Combs also offer assistance.
"I could not do all that I do without the endless hours of sacrifice each of them give our families and to me," said Harrison. "I am so blessed to work along side them."
The coroner recently spoke to the Madison County Rotary Club about her office’s duties. She spoke last week to the Madison County Grand Jury and also with The Madison County Journal, giving an overview of what life is like while investigating and documenting county deaths.
DRUG ABUSE AND DEATH
The types of death in Madison County vary. But drugs are a factor in a number of cases. And prescription drugs are a real problem locally.
“It (prescription medication) is widely abused,” said Harrison. “If it says take three a day, that individual may be taking six, eight or 10 a day. You find that with our decedents, unfortunately, they’re non compliant with medications. The prescription may not even be written for them. It may be written for someone else. So there’s medical misuse there.”
The coroner wonders why some individuals have such a large supply of prescribed drugs.
“We see that often times they are prescribed in a large quantity, 90 to 120, and I do question why,” she said. “And then I begin to ask the family was there an accident, has there been any surgery that would warrant this number? No, they just have chronic back pain, chronic neck pain or leg pain. And I’m thinking, I’ve had four major back surgeries and after my surgeries I was prescribed 30 as a quantity. And I’ve got metal, screws and rods and implants. We see that even with the 90 to 120, the prescription is written correctly, one every four to six hours. But they may take two, three or four in that time. We’re seeing an increase in overdoses. I know we have in our county… They take too many and it slows down their respiratory drive to the point of going into respiratory arrest.”
THE SUICIDES
Suicides present some of the most gut-wrenching cases for the coroner’s office. There were 11 suicides in Madison County in 2018. There have been five so far this year.
Harrison said she sees the wreckage a suicide leaves with family members. The coroner said suicide leaves family members feeling broken and sometimes contemplating their own acts of self harm.
“I hurt for all of our families, especially when I see the suicides,” she said. “Suicide is a very selfish act, and I see what is left behind. And those families are reeling. I’ve had moms grab me and say, ‘You can’t take my baby!’ They’ll say, ‘Why didn’t I see this coming? I didn’t see anything like this.’ And oftentimes, there’s no note left. There’s nothing. And that’s what I take home with me. And oftentimes, I hold it together until I get through praying with the family. I get my good cry when I get in the truck and travel to the morgue or I get home and in my shower.”
RESPONDING TO ACCIDENTS
There are responses to accidental deaths, too, such as in car wrecks or other mishaps. There were six traffic fatalities in 2018 and two so far this year in the county. Such cases involve working with the State Patrol and Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT).
Harrison can’t hold back the tears when she recalls her first case as a deputy coroner working under former coroner Michelle Cleveland. A child died in an accident.
“It was very devastating for me, because I love children,” she said. “I went as EMS, not as deputy coroner. And so the roles changed at the hospital. And that was very difficult for me. And I said, Lord, I don’t know that this is what you have for me. But I prayed about it and just the way everything unfolded with that case, I realized this is what he had for me. I continued to stay with it and I’m thankful that I did. I think the communication with the family and seeing them so devastated and knowing them personally and seeing them and talking with them and watching them grieve but yet at the same time being able to see God bring them some peace and comfort. I think that was the confirmation for me that I was able to hug on someone and love on them and pray with them. It gave me the confirmation that hey, this is what God has for me.”
THE FAMILIES
The coroner said that notifying family members of a loved one’s death is preferable in person than over the phone, because there’s more opportunity to extend human kindness, such as sharing a hug or a prayer.
But phone calls are often logistically necessary. She said that when she makes such a call, she asks if someone is with the family member. She doesn’t like for the person to be alone. She also doesn’t want them to be driving when she delivers the news.
She said these calls stick with her, the shock of a mother or father getting the worst news. The coroner said being in the middle of intense grief so frequently is “emotional and very intense.”
“Everyone deals with death differently,” she said. “Some may cry. I’ve had them very angry, and we get extra law enforcement there. Everyone deals with that differently. And I’m just thankful God gives us an opportunity to minister to those people and use us to help bring them a little more peace and comfort than when we first arrive.”
She said she has contact with families as the years pass.
“I still try to reach out to families when I see them and say, ‘Hey, how is your family doing?’ They’ll spend time and share some things with me that maybe I didn’t realize at the time because I was in that professional mode of ‘I need to determine what happened here so I can give this family peace and comfort.’ I don’t like to use the word ‘closure.’ Because there is no closure in death. When you lose a loved one, there isn’t closure. There’s always that void in your heart. It’s coping and everybody copes with that differently.”
Harrison said she relates to the grieving and recalls her own experience in her youth.
“I think about when my grandparents passed away, they were under the care of hospice,” she said. “And I remember the hospice nurse was not very warm and gentle. It was, ‘Well, what funeral home do you want her to be released to?’ And I just remember it being very rigid and not something I would have considered comforting. So, I thought to myself then at 19, how would I want my family to be treated in the future? I do think about that when I go to a scene. I do understand that people deal with death differently.”
Harrison said it’s terribly difficult to deny family members a viewing of a deceased loved one when the condition of the body is poor, but it’s necessary.
“It’s not easy what we see, and I hate that families have to see what we see,” she said. “Because it’s a lasting impression. You cannot unsee it. More times than not, family members will say, ‘I wish I would have listened to you.’ And they’ll say, ‘I wish you wouldn’t have let me see them.’ They beg me, they squeeze me, they pull on me. They tug on my heart. And I have given in, but I don’t give in anymore, because I see the damage that’s done.”
She also noted the medical examiner’s office doesn’t want contact prior to their investigation.
“The medical examiner’s office has asked that there not be any disturbance of anything, and if you’re hugging a loved one, we don’t want your hair follicles to fall out, because that may play in to the cause and manner of death,” she said. “And we want to make sure we’re pinpoint right on this.”
Harrison added that the medical examiner’s office is often overwhelmed, which can cause distress for families waiting for answers.
“The medical examiner’s office is backed up,” she said. “I have 10 open cases there now. It could be four-to-six months before I get the cause of death.”
THE MADISON COUNTY MORGUE
The coroner said she is grateful to the sheriff to have office space at the department, where the county morgue is also located. Fifty decedents have been kept at the morgue this year. She said the Madison County morgue is known by other coroners as a good and secure facility. It can hold up to 10 decedents at a time. It has held up to six and currently holds three.
“We have 24-hour security at the morgue,” she said. “So that’s a good thing. I don’t have to worry about evidence being tampered with before we get to the medical examiner’s office or things being removed.”
She noted that finances are often hard on families facing a death, adding that cremations can cost $1,200-to-$1,800. She said she works with families who are struggling to cover funeral or cremation costs. But there are also a number of cases when there’s no next of kin to take on the expense or when families don’t intend to pay.
“We’re seeing more and more indigent cases this year, where there’s no family or the family doesn’t want to take responsibility for that,” said Harrison. “I have to work closely with our county attorney and if there’s a checking account or savings account or property, we have to place a lien on that until the county is reimbursed. It becomes very sticky.”
CORONERS CALL ON EACH OTHER
The Madison County morgue was used this summer after the horrific accident on I-85 that claimed seven lives in Franklin County. Coach said she got a frantic call from Franklin County Coroner Scott O’Barr: “Coach, I need your help!”
A Ford Excursion blew out a tire went into the left-hand median, flipped over and hit a van. Harrison arrived at the wreck scene and observed terrible wreckage. A patient died en route to the hospital in a helicopter.
“We brought six of the seven decedents back to our morgue,” said the coroner. “It was very chaotic out there.”
Harrison called coroner Mike Adams from Hart County, who came to assist in identifying the victims. There wasn’t identification on some of the victims. But the crew was able to identify all six of the victims and then contact their families.
“We notified family members in Mexico, New York City, Washington and Virginia and we were able to meet with all of those families as they came and picked up personal belongings,” said Harrison.
She said coroners are willing to help each other.
“That’s the good thing about coroners here in Georgia,” she said. “We reach out and help each other. If I have a situation in south Georgia, I call the coroner in south Georgia and say ‘Hey, look, can I ask you to go over to this address and be with this person while I make the notification? And we do that. We have assisted other counties and I have asked other counties to assist us. It goes hand in hand. It’s truly a camaraderie.”
CORONER’S PAY
The coroner’s position pays a base salary of $7,000 a year and $175 per case, or about $120 after taxes.
The coroner’s office generally has two people responding to any death.
“Whoever is working the case gets the fee and the other person doesn’t get paid at all,” said Harrison. “That’s what people don’t understand. Only one person is being paid, but our staff does it because they want to serve the community. You don’t do it for the money, trust me.”
Harrison describes the deputy coroners in Madison County as “phenomenal” and willing to help when needed.
“I can call them at the drop of a hat and whatever they’re doing they’re willing to stop and come and help,” she said. “We like to use the phrase ‘all hands on deck.’ When you’ve got someone photographing, you’ve got someone interviewing the family, you’ve got one looking at the scene. It’s always better to have more eyes, because there may be something you pick up on that I miss that we need that is very important for the case. We typically send two.”
This sometimes involves cases in which a person has been deceased for a lengthy time. And the coroner and deputy coroners must wear hazmat suits for protection.
AWAY FROM THE SCENE
There is also work outside of the death scene that must be done.
“You’re dealing with the medical examiner, funeral homes, insurance companies, State Patrol, GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation),” she said. “You’re dealing with a multitude of people, primary care physicians, pharmacies, sometimes the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency). If they’ve been incarcerated, you’re dealing with the Department of Corrections to let them know they’re not going to make it to their next probation office meeting. So, there’s a lot of people that we deal with. It’s truly full time. I spend a lot of time at home. Really, when I leave school, my day is just beginning, because a lot of nights I get home and work until 9 or 10, paperwork, phone calls.”
There are regular court appearances, too.
“I’m constantly dealing with attorneys, especially if families are pursuing some sort of litigation,” said Harrison. “We go to court a good bit. I have to use the county attorney a good bit for his advice. I have to make copies of my files and provide that. So we work with the attorneys and the families who have requests themselves. They want the autopsy and toxicology reports and they want us to explain that to them and what the circumstances were and oftentimes we’ll go and sit down with the families and go through everything.”
Harrison said some of the best feelings about the job come when a family is helped through documentation done for the deceased. For instance, a widow was denied life insurance benefits by a company, but Harrison had documentation that refuted the insurance company’s basis for denial, and that widow got the benefits.
COPING WITH THE JOB
Harrison was asked by a grand jury member at her Oct. 21 presentation at the county courthouse whether there is any protection in place for her emotional health as she deals with so much death. The juror wondered if there’s any set timeframe for when it’s no longer healthy for a person to deal with so much emotional duress on a regular basis.
Harrison says she relies on her faith in God to see her through.
“We see a lot of graphic pictures,” she said. “And you know how images work. You take that picture and you take that home with you. Fortunately, I’m able to decompress. I start working on my paperwork. And I turn a lot of praise and worship music on. And that gives me the opportunity to say, Lord, thank you for how you use us and how you use us as your vessel. And Lord, I just pray that you’ve given this family some peace and comfort while we were there and that they can see your unconditional love through our actions.”
Death-case statistics:
•114 death investigations in 2018
•2018 cases: 8 overdoses, 11 suicides (10 gunshot wounds, 1 hanging), 6 motor vehicle accidents, 2 accidental falls, 1 accidental hypothermia, 1 undetermined
•2018 drug-related deaths: 3 alcohol, 2 alprazolam, 2 cocaine, 1 cyclobenzaprine, 2 diphenhydramine, 2 fentanyl, 4 gabapentin, 1 heroin, 2 hydrocodone, 2 methadone, 2 methamphetamine, 2 oxycodone, 1 sertraline
•96 death investigations in 2019 as of Oct. 28
•2019 cases: 6 overdoses, 5 suicides (5 gunshot wounds), 2 motor-vehicle accidents, 1 drowning, 1 homicide
•2019 drug-related deaths: 2 amphetamine, 3 cocaine, 4 gabapentin, 2 hydrocodone, 2 methadone, 4 methamphetamine, 2 morphine
•2019: 26 decedents transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy/toxicology
•50-plus decedents housed at the county morgue this year
