Madison County community members are once again showing a giving spirit as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach.
Here are some upcoming goodwill programs in the community:
Madison Co. Toy Ride set for Nov. 14
The 17th annual Madison County Toy Ride will be held at Nov. 14, beginning at Madison County Memorial Park beside the Madison County Government Complex.
The cost is $20 per bike. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 1 p.m.
“Riding in memory of Captain Stan Elrod,” organizers said.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, music, food and a great ride, organizers said.
For more information, call David at 706-296-4598. All donations can be made payable to Madison County Toy Ride.
Angel Project aims to brighten Christmas for kids
A new Madison County project aims to provide needy kids in the county with a Merry Christmas.
The Madison County Angel Project, sponsored by Minding You and Twisted K Livestock, will accept applications from residents in need for Christmas toys for their children. Those seeking assistance can visit Minding You at 122 General Daniels Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 14 to fill out an application.
Applicants need to bring proof of county residency and documentation of their employment/unemployment status. If a family is receiving help from another charitable provider or county agency, they may not “double dip” and receive help from this program as well.
The Angel Project is also seeking assistance from local businesses that may want to sponsor a needy child by purchasing $100 to $150 in new, unwrapped toys for the children. Children’s wish lists will be available after Nov. 21 and toys need to be delivered to the Minding You office by Dec. 18.
A barrel-racing fundraiser is also being planned for Dec. 5, with a rain date of Dec. 12. The time and locale of the even will be announced.
Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring a child can call Stephanie Higdon at 706-795-0056 or email her at ChristmasAP22@gmail.com
Thanksgiving meal for needy
Comer Baptist Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal to all Madison County residents in need Thursday, Nov. 26.
Meals will be drive-through or delivery only this year. Pickup is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call the church office at 706-783-5533 and leave your name, address and valid call back number. All reservations must be in by Monday, Nov. 23.
“Please limit requests to one meal per person, per family,” organizers said.
Sheriff’s office to hold ‘Christmas with a Cop’
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will once again hold its “Christmas with a Cop” event.
“Our goal is to be able to give 10 less fortunate children a minimum of $200 each to purchase gifts for their family and themselves,” said organizers. “Each child will be paired with one of our local law enforcement officers for a fun morning of shopping and an opportunity for them to build a positive relationship with their officer. Last year, we exceeded our goal and we know this year with the help of our local businesses and our gracious citizens of Madison County, we can do that again.”
A Christmas tree will be placed in the lobby of the sheriff’s office again this year. Any members of the community who would like to make a donation to the Christmas-with-a-cop event may come by the office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An ornament will be placed on the tree as a symbol of your donation. Donations are received until Dec. 11.
Those who are unable to stop by the sheriff’s office can send their donation to Christmas with a Cop, c/o Madison County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 65, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
“Regardless of how big or how small, every donation will help make a child’s Christmas brighter this year,” organizers said.
OTHER SERVICES
•The Danielsville Gospel Barn, 444 Rogers Mill Road, will have its annual Christmas benefit for the needy Saturday, Nov. 19. Those scheduled to perform include: The Mitchells (1 p.m.), The Gospel Gentlemen (2 p.m.), The Stephens Sisters (3 p.m.), Joe Tapley (4 p.m.), New Vision (5 p.m.), Borned Again (6 p.m.), The Servants (7 p.m.) and Walking By Faith (8 p.m.). There will be raffle tickets for cakes, pies, meals and merchandise and hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, nachos and soft drinks will be available for purchase, organizers said.
•Freedom Church of God and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need (recipient must be present). The dates are Nov. 17, and Dec. 15, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the church, located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 1:30 p.m. Boxes are distributed on a first come first served basis and organizers said social distancing and mask wearing will be in place. Recipients will drive through and remain in their cars, organizers said. No one should arrive before 3 p.m. as the parking lot will be closed. For more information, call Jimmy at 706-789-2102.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. The dates are Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-thru. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will be observing social distance guidelines. Organizers ask that you please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The remaining dates for 2020 are as follows: Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Call 706-795-2063 or www.moonsgrovebaptist.com for more information.
Editor’s Note: If you have a program to help your neighbors this Christmas and holiday season, send the information to zach@mainstreetnews.com and we will include it in this listing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.