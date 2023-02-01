The 20-year blueprint for Madison County’s future isn’t finalized, but it’s getting there.
The basic premise: protect and enhance what makes Madison County a desirable place to live and bring in appropriate business to offset the tax burden on property owners.
Madison County commissioners agreed Monday to send a draft version of the county comprehensive land use plan to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for review. The board will finalize the plan that has been a year in the making after the regional commission OKs the document. The plan can be reviewed at madison-compplan.com.
Commissioners hired Hall Consulting to lead the comp plan process, and consultant Marilyn Hall once again appeared before commissioners Monday to give an overview of what the plan entails following months of public input on what citizens want for Madison County.
“The citizens’ vision focuses on the desire to maintain the county’s rural and natural beauty qualities by preserving agriculture and environmental resources,” the plans vision statement reads. “Industry and business growth, infrastructure and residential development should be directed into cities and other planned development nodes, thus allowing economic growth that can support services needed by residents.”
Hall spoke of the plans for addressing economic development, such as “developing guidelines for new industries using a citizen advisory committee.” Establishing business licenses was also included in the plan.
Part of developing “strategic infrastructure to support economic development,” includes developing a “utility infrastructure master plan,” and prioritizing transportation sales tax projects. The plan also focuses on preserving natural and cultural assets such as waterways and greenspace.
The plan includes “character areas” to establish where growth is appropriate and where farmland needs to be protected.
Audience member Stephanie Harvin asked commissioners Monday how the county can make sure the plan is followed and effective.
“If you have a plan in place, where does it go wrong?” she asked the board, noting Jackson County as an example to avoid. “Where did it (Jackson County) just blow up? Did they not go by the plan or did they not have a good plan?”
District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams said he didn’t think people in Gwinnett, Barrow, Jackson, Hall and Oconee counties understood 20 years ago what was about to happen.
“But we’ve had plenty of time to see it and not to say we want to entrench against it, but we want to be prepared for growth here in some way that every time you turn around you’re not seeing new houses go up and not know who our neighbors are any more,” said Adams. “I think it would be fair to say no one in those counties foresaw what was coming to the degree it has occurred there.”
District 4 commissioner Brian Kirk said the effectiveness of the plan hinges on who is elected and whether citizens are demanding that commissioners follow the plan.
“This (the comp plan) is a general idea and something to follow. There are some specifics, but there’s not that much. And the accountability has to be with your government officials and if they follow the plan.”
BOC chairman Todd Higdon said Jackson County “had their backs against the wall because they have I-85.”
“That board of commissioners probably had a lot of heat from Atlanta from the Gold Dome to develop I-85,” he said. “Thank God we don’t have I-85, which gives us more local control.”
Higdon said the comp plan requires continued citizen vigilance.
“It’s up to you (citizens),” he said. “You have to make sure we’re doing right.”
He said Hall Consulting has done a great job assisting the county with the plan.
“Now it’s our opportunity to follow that,” he said. “If we don’t, it’s your responsibility to get in our ear.”
District 2 commissioner Terry Chandler noted the importance of current work taking place in the county planning office to establish ordinances that reflect the goals of the comprehensive plan. He said that’s a way the plan will be administered. He also said the “activity of the water department should be reflective of what this plan says.”
Ginni Edwards, who was on the steering committee for the comp plan, told commissioners that she liked the plan but that she is “really concerned about the riparian and vegetative buffers.”
“I know that we’ve had these major storms and we’ve seen what can happen,” said Edwards, emphasizing the need for stormwater management.
Gina Ward, a member of the comp plan steering committee, said she feels the Colbert-Comer corridor as a high development area is “just like running with scissors.” She said the area has been recognized as a possible water recharge zone.
“You might get hurt and you might not,” she said. “And I think it’s too much of a chance. If this (the comp plan) has to be updated in five years, why can’t we investigate and make sure that water resource is what it is or isn’t and research and get the scientific data before we go paving it and putting something up?”
Members of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition met at the county senior center Friday evening and heard a talk from Dr. Frank Carl on the importance water recharge areas.
A map of potential water recharge areas in Georgia counties was put on the large monitor in the meeting room, and Higdon noted that Madison County has fewer potential recharge areas than most counties, including ones, such as Gwinnett, that have seen considerable development.
“The key is to have a good stormwater plan,” said Higdon. “That’s the key. It’s not about preventing economic growth. It’s preventing the wrong economic growth with no plan to sustain it…We have the least amount of recharge area in our region…I think to take it (the Colbert-Comer corridor) off the table (for economic development) would not be a wise move based off the other counties that seem to make it work.”
Colbert’s Drago Tesanovich said the comp plan steering committee recommended that the BOC not include the Colbert-Comer corridor as an industrial/commercial development corridor because of the water concerns, but he said the commissioners dismissed the recommendation by including it in the plan.
“You gave the public the right to look and do what they wanted to do,” said Tesanovich. “And they took advantage of it and thought they’d be listened to and heard. This decision arbitrarily made, maybe by you (Higdon) or maybe by the whole board, took what they worked on for months and just took it out the window because you feel growth there shouldn’t be excluded…In the end, that involvement was disregarded.”
Higdon said the notion that he is disrespecting the steering committee “is totally ludicrous.”
“I’m merely pointing out a potential recharge area, potential, we don’t know,” said the chairman. “To exclude it off a map when we still don’t know, that would be ludicrous.”
District 3 commissioner Frank May said he looked for the water recharge map and discovered that it was based of a study from 1963 which said it “may be a significant recharge area.”
“I couldn’t find any surveys conducted since then,” he said. “I personally would not approve any business or industry in there without there being some sort of survey to find out exactly what is going on in that area…To completely discount that area on a map because of a ‘maybe,’ I think that would be irresponsible.”
