Anita Reid stood before the microphone and pulled in a deep breath that afternoon in 2005. Everyone in Waggoners Grove Baptist Church then heard her beautiful voice charged with feeling. Many people stood up, not out of obligation, but because that power coming from her pulled them out of their seats.
That was the first Madison County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. And beyond the music, there were messages from the pulpit. Several local officials addressed the audience that day.
“Dr. Martin Luther King did more to right the wrongs of this world than anybody since biblical times,” said the late Colbert Mayor John Waggoner that January day.
Bruce Scogin, District 5 commissioner at that time, said King rebelled for the right reasons.
“He was a defiant man, but he was defiant in love,” said Scogin. “To put down the oppression, it had to be done from here (pointing to the heart.)”
The featured speaker that afternoon was the Rev. Roy Wade of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hull. Rev. Wade gave what he called a “spiritual pep rally.”
“There just are not enough kind people in this world,” he said. “...Kindness is the ability to love people more than they deserve.”
He spoke of Matthew 25:40 and “whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”
“There are some of the least of these in Madison County in black and white homes,” said the Rev. Wade. “And we are called on to rescue the least of these.”
Since 2005, the sanctuary of a Madison County church is filled with spirited gospel songs from the Madison County Pastor’s and Layman’s Fellowship (MCPLF) choir and an impassioned message of love and unity on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The service ends with arms joined and everyone singing in unison, “We Shall Overcome.” But that wasn’t the case this year, as the leaders of MCPLF opted not to have the annual MLK celebration due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and concern that the event could lead to more spread of the virus.
However, members of the organization plan for the event to return next year, and they say Dr. King’s legacy and message remains as vital as ever as the United States grapples with internal turmoil.
Several members of MCPLF took a moment this past week to talk about the annual event and legacy of Dr. King.
The event itself was born out of a unifying initiative — the establishment of the Pastor’s and Layman’s Fellowship, which united African-American churches in Madison County. Ronnie Gantt, who was pastor at Colbert Grove Baptist Church at the time and who now is the preacher at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Dewy Rose, led the formation of group with the help of others. As the new millennium arrived, Gantt said he envisioned an organization where churches supported each other, where mentorship flourished.
“We wanted to have training for our teachers in Sunday school, have training for our men and women, talk about family values — what we do and what we don’t do,” said Gantt. “And that’s how we got started.”
But MCPLF wasn’t just interested in uniting local churches. The group aimed to unite the community and to spread the word of Jesus as well as the legacy of MLK.
“In my opinion it’s one of the best celebrations we do in the county,” said Conolus Scott of Tabor’s Chapel CME Church in Ila. “It kind of brings the county together on one specific day and it does away with the partisanship. We bring all the people together on that day. It’s a grand celebration, celebrating a man who wanted to bring peace to this nation and wanted to bring all people regardless of race, creed or color together in a non-violent manner. It just means a lot to me. I look forward to it every year.”
Scott said last year’s celebration was particularly special to him, with retired Madison County Magistrate Judge Harry Rice as the featured speaker.
“I guess the one that stands out to me the most was last year and the message that Judge Rice brought to us about unity,” he said. “That to me was one of the better ones. It was diverse. Generally, we have an African American speaker or preacher, but we reached out to someone who is a pillar in the community and he brought a great message to try and bring us all together. And that’s what we need in this society we live in.”
Stanley Bolden, pastor of Madison County’s Fairfield Baptist Church, would have been the featured speaker at this year’s event. But he said he will deliver the message in 2022. Bolden said he preaches that whatever a person’s political beliefs, their spiritual journey is what matters. He said they don’t need to get so caught up in politics that they lose sight of the love of Jesus.
“His (King’s) message would still be the same,” said Bolden. “Peace is given from God and it is accessible to everyone…The movement is still in progress and there’s still work to do. This organization has been instrumental in pulling people together from various backgrounds to celebrate the non-violent movement.”
Jeffery Buffington of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hull said the annual celebration helps educate the youth on what MLK preached. He noted that scholarships are presented at the event, as well as community service and lifetime achievement awards.
Buffington said trying times like these test people. But he said violence isn’t the answer.
“In this day and time, sometimes it’s hard to turn your head when you see the things being done to a different race of people,” he said. “But you still have to think about, hey, we can’t do this. What would Jesus do? He tells us to turn the other cheek. And you have to keep that in the back of your mind. You can’t just lash out against violence and the things being done toward you that are evil. You do need to protect yourself. You just have to pray that the Lord have mercy on them. They know not what they do. I have to do what I preach. Because if you don’t, no one else is going to follow.”
Ronald Johnson of Fairplay Baptist Church said people need to learn to accept differences and realize that humanity is all under one creation.
“You have different ethnic groups and different races,” he said. “But as far as the scripture goes, we are all sisters and brothers.”
He noted that human blood is red and that when he donates, the life of any human of the same blood type can be helped or saved.
He added that MLK Day is not as much about a man as it is the mission of peace and unity among all people.
“As far as I’m concerned, he was the vessel that was chosen for that mission at that time,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the hatreds need to stop and that an ability to “agree to disagree and move on” is painfully lacking in society.
“We have different ideas on issues, but it shouldn’t come to the point we are now where people just actually hate people because of their ideas,” he said. “And that’s not what Dr. King was about.”
Gantt said that the message of Jesus is loving and helping people, not hating and hurting them. He said King lived by that doctrine.
“One of the things Dr. King was saying is that if we can help somebody, then our living will not be in vain,” he said.
Martin Luther King Jr., who received death threats for years and was nearly fatally stabbed in 1958, was shot to death by James Early Ray on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was in the town to support city sanitation workers.
Gantt said King died while standing up for people, not for money, not for power. He said this spirit must remain.
“Think about how he risked everything, how he put everything on the line just to help other folks have some rights to do some things,” he said. “When you lose your life not over millionaires and billionaires, not over middle class people, but lose your life going to speak to somebody over sanitation workers. That means he had people in mind and not positions. It’s the people. And Jesus came to die for people and not for power.”
Gantt and other members of MCPLF said they look forward to the event resuming next year, with spirited singing and messages of love and unity. He said MCPLF has thrived over the years, under the leadership of others. He said it warms his heart to witness.
“Each time we have one, I’m excited to see it,” he said. “Then I think of the next one and how we can make it even better the next go around.”
