Madison County covid numbers continue to rise, along with the rest of the state.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were 73 new cases in the county between Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.
The county’s positive case rate over the past two weeks is 20 percent, which is up from 16 percent on Aug. 3. The state positivity rate Aug. 10 was 18.8, with over 25,000 new covid cases over the past two weeks.
Madison County students returned to class Friday. Superintendent Michael Williams reported that as of Tuesday, the county schools have 20 students positive for covid out of 4,571 students.
Thirty-six percent of Madison County residents were fully vaccinated as of Aug. 10, with 39 percent receiving at least one dose.
