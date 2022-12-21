“Mark” offers an analogy to describe opiate addiction for non-users: imagine getting up in the morning and you have to pee. Now, hold that for days.
“Don’t go to the bathroom, and try to go on with your life without thinking about that urge,” said “Mark,” a local recovering opioid addict who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity.
“Another thought,” he says. “Tomorrow wake up and stop eating for a few days. Drink water, but no food. Then go through the next few days doing your normal thing. Go out, sit with your family at a dinner table but no food, just water. It is so hard to feel and act normal when your mind and body are going through hell.”
Mark says opioids become like oxygen, food and water. “The pill” becomes easy breathing, a full stomach.
“The problem I found is that as soon as I took a pill, the pain did go away,” he said. “I’d go home, bring my wife flowers, things would get better. You know you can find that little pill and be OK. When you take a second one, you’ve become an addict. It’s that extra kick. It’s waking up the next morning and thinking if you could take another one, you can feel normal again. Next thing you know you’re taking the whole bottle.”
Mark says the pursuit of feeling normal, feeling OK, takes over an addict’s life. It took over his.
“I got divorced so I didn’t have to listen to anybody bitch at me,” he said. “Or I didn’t have to be face to face with my kids, knowing I’m letting them down.”
He said guilt and shame become life companions.
“The guilt comes from not feeling strong enough,” said Mark. “Everyone else is strong enough to take life and battle it on its own terms. And I’ve got to turn to drugs. You feel less than or unworthy.”
The veteran suffered an injury in service and dealt with severe pain from his wounds. He also suffered emotionally from an abusive episode as a kid. He said trauma inflicted on children carries into adulthood, acting as a “fertilizer for addiction.”
“I felt no matter what happened, I always felt that I was less than or different from all the other kids,” he said, adding that the feeling carried on beyond childhood. “I swear if they could stop people from touching kids, I bet addiction would go down 50 percent.”
Mark said the good feeling from opioids lasts based on tolerance. As his tolerance increased, he needed more to satisfy the craving.
“At my worst, I took 60 40-milligram oxycontins and melted them in coffee and I kept going, ‘I’m not getting high. I’m not getting high.’ I was like, ‘What is going on?’”
Mark said opiate addiction becomes a job. It takes work to keep the need tamed.
“Somebody said in a (recovery) meeting recently that addicts are strong, motivated people,” he said. “And they’re right. If we could take all that addiction behavior and put it toward a company, man, you’d be set. It’s just so hard to get it to turn.”
A NATIONAL EPIDEMIC
Mark is not alone. Opiate addiction is rampant. It’s an epidemic across the country.
Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescriptions, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine and many others. But fentanyl is the drug getting the headlines these days, and rightly so. It’s killing people across the country.
“Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller developed nearly 60 years ago, is at the center of the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,” reporters for The Washington Post wrote in a Dec. 12 feature article on fentanyl. “More people have died of synthetic-opioid overdoses than the number of U.S. military personnel killed during the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49, according to a Washington Post analysis of death data for 2021 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that more than nine million Americans misused opioids in 2020. And fatal fentanyl overdoses rose by 94 percent between 2019 and 2021, with an estimated 196 Americans dying every day, the equivalent of a fully loaded Boeing 757-200 crashing and killing everyone on board.
Fentanyl overdose deaths have been on the rise in Northeast Georgia, too, including Madison County. Sixty-six residents in the five-county Northeast Georgia Health District died of opioid overdoses in 2020, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
THE 911 CALLS
And the emergency calls are getting more frequent. Madison County 911 Director Brenan Baird says he sees evidence of opiate use getting worse in the county.
“We’re seeing a significant rise in that in probably the past year and a half — heroine and fentanyl mixed with other things,” he said. “We’ve had double in the last year and a half. It’s double what it would have been 18 months before that. Some folks are mixing it with meth and snorting it. But fentanyl and heroine are the two biggest issues we have right now. It’s bad. Folks are using that and they’re not waking up.”
Baird said the overdose calls come from “some on the higher end of that wage class and some on the bottom end.” He said it “does not discriminate.” He said the potency of drugs now is often lethal and his dispatchers see the evidence in the calls they receive.
“The folks that are distributing it, they’re not scientists,” he said. “So they’re not measuring it out and testing how much is there, what’s the purity here. It’s a guess and every time somebody uses it, it’s a gamble with whether they’re going to live or die.”
When an overdose call comes in to 911, CPR-certified dispatchers help assist those who have overdosed.
“Dispatchers walk them through it,” said Baird. “Tell them what to do, what to look for. They stay on the line with them the whole time.”
The emotional state of those on the line with dispatchers ranges. There are those who are frantic and eager to do whatever is needed.
“Probably a third of those are distraught and through the roof with emotions,” said Baird. “And it’s hard to talk to somebody who’s screaming, but the dispatchers will talk them through that and get them to do CPR until EMS gets there.”
The 911 director said not every caller volunteers to try CPR.
“Sometimes, and this may shock some people, but a lot of times folks who call are aware of those problems, and on many occasions they won’t do CPR,” he said.
The sheriff’s office weekly incident reports are full of opioid issues, such as “An unresponsive male was reported at a home on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, on Nov. 15. The people around him stated he became unresponsive and they did CPR and gave him five doses of Narcan.”
Narcan is a medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.
“Narcan has become a lot more common,” said Baird. “Most of the road officers and deputies have it, just like EMS does. Most of the people who live with someone who is a consistent or constant user of those drugs, they can go to the drug store and get that.”
Narcan works to counteract the opiates’ depressant effects on the nervous system.
“It makes them feel again,” said Baird. “Those nerve receptors in the brain become active again. They’re not going to wake up happy. They’re not sluggish like a drunk if somebody has passed out. If the Narcan works, they’re mad.”
But sometimes there’s no pulling a person back from an overdose episode.
TREATING THE ADDICTION
And beating an addiction before it beats you is a war. Many people struggle in that battle.
Therapist Stephanie Higdon who owns Minding You in Danielsville said opiate addiction hijacks a person’s thinking, because of the physical aspect of what happens in the body. A person gets stuck “chasing the dragon,” trying to find a way to fill the deep physical cravings of the drug.
“Any drug hijacks and rewires the neural pathways,” she said. “It basically raises your pleasure threshold to a point where anything that would make you feel ‘normal’ has to be to a certain level, because you have a certain dopamine release that’s required to feel normal. That’s the hijacking of the brain that the drugs do.”
Higdon said you can’t talk a person “out of the neurochemical damage that’s been done.” So she said the physical aspect of addiction must be addressed before counseling on the psychological issues surrounding why the addiction started can be addressed.
That’s why she’s a firm advocate for “Medication Assisted Treatment” (MAT), which is the use of medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to the treatment of substance use disorders. Medications are used as a substitute for the opioids to keep cravings in check and help patients pull away from a drug-addicted lifestyle.
Higdon says she’s thrilled to now have a MAT service share her office space on the courthouse square in Danielsville. Life Enrichment Recovery, led by Jonathan Bennett and Christy Lowe, is a nonprofit, physician-based Suboxone treatment practice serving Madison County and Northeast Georgia residents with opiate addictions. Dr. Perry Hearn, an Emory-trained, long-time family medical physician and now an emergency room doctor, is the prescribing doctor. Suboxone is prescribed at Life Enrichment Recovery, but no medications are issued at the office. They are filled at a pharmacy.
Suboxone helps reverse the side effects of short-acting opioids, including heroin and prescription painkillers. It consists of two ingredients, Buprenorphine and Naloxone, and prevents the painful withdrawal symptoms caused by an opioid addiction.
“The good thing about Suboxone is it contains a drug that blocks the effectiveness of narcotics,” said Hearn. “So you really don’t feel the benefit of taking narcotics. So people will actually go out and take a narcotic and say, ‘I spent money buying that from a friend or acquaintance and it just didn’t do anything for me.’ And that’s why I like Suboxone. It takes away that high you get from taking the narcotics so that you just aren’t interested in narcotics after that.”
He explained that Naloxone is a narcotic blocker, “which is what we use when people have an overdose.”
“You don’t feel the feel the effect of other narcotics, and the Suboxone, if you take twice as much, you just don’t get more feeling, because that blocker is kicking in more, too,” he said. “It almost sounds too good to be true in a way, that you could have a drug that stops withdrawal, stops cravings and also blocks the effect of other narcotics. So people find it’s not interesting to take the opiates. The only way you do that is you have to stop the Suboxone, go through withdrawal, then take the narcotic to get high. You’d have to go through the withdrawal part for the narcotics to work again.”
GETTING BACK TO SOME NORMALCY
Lowe said the treatment has a huge impact in the lives of those suffering from opiate addiction.
“We’ve had numerous patients tell us this has saved their lives,” she said. “It’s hard to get off of, just like an opiate, but what our patients tell us is that, ‘I had to choose, do I keep chasing the drugs, spending my entire paycheck chasing or do I go and get help through a doctor’s office and get on this medication? I’m not high. I’m taking this and I’m able to function. My wife or husband is not mad at me anymore. I’m going to work. I’m making money.’ And then through the physician and the counseling, they’re able to taper down over a period of time.”
Bennett said the improvement in patients is drastic.
“One came in with his mama, could barely walk, and was so skinny; now he has a job, girlfriend,” he said. “He was like an 80-year-old man.”
Hearn said Suboxone “gives people back a real and normal life.”
“And it does that very quickly,” he said. “Literally, I tell people when they first start on Suboxone, don’t buy a car for three months. I say save up a good down payment. Don’t make those snap decisions. So many people are doing so well financially when they get off these narcotics. They make financial decisions that are maybe premature, but it’s very encouraging to me to see people have a life.”
Still, Lowe said Suboxone isn’t for everyone dealing with substance abuse.
“They have to be ready for this,” she said. “If we evaluate them and determine they haven’t tried other routes, this may not be the route for them. It’s a controlled substance. It’s going to be hard to get off of. There are people who say it was wonderful and there will be those who say I wish I never started. It was hard to get off of.”
But she’s seen a number of people turn their lives around. She thinks of one couple who both got off of opiates and now have two children.
“We literally watched them transition; I get chill bumps thinking about it,” said Lowe. “I just got a text from her. She looks like a totally different person.”
Higdon says addiction is a chronic disease and medication assisted treatment is like taking insulin for diabetes.
“This is no different than if you treat a chronic disease, diabetes or heart disease with insulin,” she said. “It’s the same thing.”
Hearn said he believes Suboxone is a better treatment than methadone. He said methadone requires a daily trip to a clinic.
“It’s kind of a no-mercy situation,” said Hearn of methadone. “If you miss a day, they say well you’ll have to do without the drug that day. So they’re very likely to bounce into withdrawal if that drags on if they can’t get into the office for two days.”
Likewise, methadone doesn’t have the narcotic blocker that Suboxone has.
“If you took methadone and then you took another drug, it would be an additive effect, where Suboxone, if you took another drug, it really doesn’t do anything for you,” said Hearn. “I really think having the blocker included keeps you safe, because if you mess up and you feel like you want to take something or if a friend at a party offers you something and you are weak in that moment and give in, it just keeps it from being a problem, because you don’t really get a kick from it.”
He said getting out of the addictive lifestyle is good not just for the patient but for everyone around them. He recalled one patient who had taken their children’s Christmas gifts back to the store and gotten refunds to use the money for opiates.
“With Suboxone, you just don’t deal with stuff like that because that addictive lifestyle is so terrible,” he said. “Taking the drug itself may make people feel good for a brief moment of time, but the regrets and the pains can last a lifetime or worse, they can kill you.”
Anyone interested in contacting Life Enrichment Recovery and learning about Suboxone treatments, can call 706-769-6122 or visit www.lifeenrichmentrecovery.com.
“They call the number and can leave a message and we call back and schedule an appointment for an initial evaluation to see if we can meet their needs,” said Bennett.
Hearn said people shouldn’t be ashamed to get help.
“There’s no shame in needing help and if a person or a family member of a person has a problem with addiction, it’s very hard to stop on your own,” he said. “You need help. And people who stop on their own have very high risk of relapse. This treatment reduces the risk of sudden death from overdose dramatically. And it gives people back their life. I think a lot of times people come in worrying about how much it costs and things like that. If people are buying drugs on the street, they’re always going to be spending more money out there on the street than going to the drug store and taking a prescription.”
TALKING WITH OTHERS
For Mark, meeting with other people struggling with the same problem was a key to recovery.
“Overall in the groups you get that feeling that you’re not alone and you’re in an ‘effed up’ situation,” said Mark. “You’ve got this monkey on your back. All these people have that monkey, gorilla, giraffe, whatever, crazy addiction, and when you sit in that room, you feel, ‘You know what, I’m going to try and back off the drugs.’ Anyone who is an addict knows, they know it, they just don’t know how to stop. When you go to groups, in that clinic atmosphere, it’s safe and tranquil and welcoming. So that’s why I go.”
Mark holds his thumb and index finger apart, but only about half an inch.
“I like myself about that much,” he said. “But for me, that’s a lot of love right there. It’s keeping me going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.