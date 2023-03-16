Madison County native Leon “Lee” Ellis spotted his old teacher and basketball coach, Clyde Fitzpatrick, in the parade crowd that gathered in downtown Commerce 50 years ago this week to welcome him home after five-and-a-half years as a Prison of War (POW).
It was a relief to the former standout Commerce quarterback to see all the familiar folks like Fitzpatrick. Ellis was greeted with handwritten posters of support, smiles from old and young, the right hand constantly offered to shake with a “welcome home!”
At long last, his belly had finally been filled. After years of soup and rice in the prison camp, Ellis and his fellow POWs had been treated to their first taste of home.
“Everybody wanted breakfast, because we had dreamed about breakfast,” he said, noting that he had filled up on eggs, sausage, toast, a piece of steak, ice cream and pie. “One guy got two dozen eggs and a steak.”
He had been met by his parents, Leon and Molene, at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. Ellis was a POW from Nov. 7, 1967 to March 14, 1973. In the time he was gone, his home country had changed quite a bit. There were the bell-bottom pants, different hair, major cultural changes, a shift toward more consumerism. He didn’t know what to make of some things, but it was still home, the U.S.A.
It was not a 6’X7.5’ Prisoner of War cell the size of a small convenience-store bathroom crammed with three people, which he endured in his first eight months of captivity. It was not the torture room, where the Vietcong tried to break down the prisoners.
The parade was a big show of care.
“It was great,” said Ellis. “We got what most Vietnam veterans didn’t get, a welcome home, and we were treated with respect. Most Vietnam veterans didn’t get that.”
Ellis rode through town in the convertible taking in the surreal moment.
“The only regret I have is I didn’t make my mom and dad get in that convertible with me,” he said.
THE EARLY DAYS
Ellis, who has an older brother, Robert, went to Ila Elementary School and grew up on the Madison County road that is now named after him — a name change that happened during his time as a POW, though Ellis prefers to say it’s really named after his dad, who was well known in the community.
His mom, Molene, was a strong figure in the community, too, an “incredible person,” he said. She was a middle school teacher in Commerce, who had a way with words, giving speeches to clubs during his time as a POW as part of the National League of POW/MIA Families, which demanded that the U.S. government pressure the Communists about POW treatment. Eventually, the North Vietnamese agreed to quit torturing prisoners, and Ellis spent his final three years in prison without physical abuse.
Ellis, who grew up attending Union Baptist Church, has written several books, including “Leading With Honor,” which offers perspective on leadership while also recounting his time in the “Hanoi Hilton,” the slang name for the POW camp where he was imprisoned.
“She would be thrilled if she knew I had written books,” he said. “She would have never thought I would write a single chapter of a book.”
In his early days, Ellis was more preoccupied with sports and the sky, than books. He sweated on the family farm with the mule plow.
“I’d look up in the sky, man, and I’d see those airplanes,” he said. “And when I was about 7 or 8, my parents took us down to Athens, to the Veterans Park in Athens, and they had a World War II fighter plane there on a pedestal, and I climbed up on it. My dad helped me. I climbed up on the wing, and I went up there, and I thought, ‘this is me,’ and I decided that’s what I was going to do.”
Ellis played sports throughout high school and also dreamed of being the quarterback for the University of Georgia. But the scholarship offer never came for the 155-lb. honorable mention all-state signal caller for Commerce, though he still enrolled at UGA, majoring in history, and joining the Air Force ROTC. After graduation, he attended flight school. Vietnam was in his future.
THE DAY OF CAPTURE
Ellis was in his 53rd mission as an Air Force pilot the day his life crashed — literally.
“We were bombing a gunnery site on the ground,” said Ellis. “Just as we dropped the bombs, the airplane blew up. It was a miracle we got out, because the airplane blew into several pieces. The canopy stayed intact, and it was tumbling, and if we hadn’t gotten out and about three-to-four seconds, we would have been crushed to the ground, because it was going downward that fast.”
Ellis and Captain Ken Fisher ejected from the F-4C Phantom aircraft.
“I’m coming down in my parachute,” he said. “They’re shooting at our wingman. Bullets are going by. It’s crazy, but I’m just trying to steer my parachute to get to the river, so I hope if I get to the river, it’s only a mile to the ocean. If I get to the ocean, maybe they can pick me up. But I didn’t make it to the river, and so I did my parachute landing, pulled out my radio and jumped down an old bomb crater to kinda’ hide and pull up my radio and call my wing man.”
But it was no use. He was surrounded and captured within 90 seconds. However, it would be days before he arrived at the Hoa Loa Prison in Hanoi, the “Hanoi Hilton,” where John McCain, the late senator and presidential candidate was later imprisoned, too. His first couple of nights he was physically bound and stayed with a family in a dug-out area on a hillside.
“We were about a half mile from the ocean, and they dug into the sand rooms and built them a little cavern in there, and I stayed with them for two days,” he said. “They had me tied up, and I was sleeping in the back beside a father and his 2-year-old daughter.”
Ellis said the man who detained him during that time was a “really good guy,” who protected him from the others.
“He was just a strong personality, and he made his soldiers protect me,” said Ellis.
THE HANOI HILTON
To call Ellis’s initial living quarters at the Hanoi Hilton claustrophobic is an understatement. He was in a tiny cell with two other guys, and says “picture being in a gas station in Ila” as a trio.
“We lived in that for eight months,” he said, adding that he was then moved to another camp about 24 miles away, where he lived for two years.
These were the days of torture. Prisoners endured “the pretzel,” where “they tied your hands, and then they would tie your elbows and pull them till they touched.” Prisoners were hung with their arms strung behind their backs. They were told to keep their hands above their heads and beaten whenever they lowered them.
“They mostly wanted intel for their propaganda; they wanted us to make anti-war statements,” he said. “They wanted me to fill out a three-page biography, how much money my parents made, and all this stuff. It was for the Communists and Russia they were trying to build a dossier kind of thing. I finally filled it out. But nothing there was true on it except my dad’s first and last name.”
Ellis said the torture broke him down.
“When I was tortured, I mean I cried like a baby because I felt like I was the worst, most worthless soldier ever in uniform, because I had to give in,” he said. “I finally gave in. Well, I get back, and I later find out that everybody had been through that and everybody ended up with the same thing.”
Some guys last three hours. Some three days. But all broke, he said.
“Some people were just tougher than others, but everybody came out at the same place, and everybody was accepted if they did their best to resist, and then didn’t give them anything of value,” he said. “You were accepted as being, ‘Hey, you’re one of us, man. We’re proud of you.’ And that helped us, I think, to unite.”
He said the prisoners took great risks to communicate with each other.
“The walls were 16 inches thick,” he said. “There was somebody on the other side of that wall who is an American, and you’re gonna’ communicate with him and let him know, ‘Hey, man, proud you’re here, and we ain’t going home without you.’”
FAITH TO GET THROUGH IT
Ellis said his faith helped him through the brutal days.
“When I realized I wasn’t dead and they didn’t kill me when they captured me and I was hanging in there, I thought, ‘OK, I’m here for a reason,’” he said. “God’s got a plan for me. I just got to do my duty and be the person I’m supposed to be.”
He said the leadership in the camp also helped him persevere, noting that senior officers suffered the most, because the torturers believed they could get the most information from them and influence morale by hurting the leaders. Ellis said he was very impressed by the courage they showed.
And he said it was also important to let go of the cruelty he had seen and not let it shape him going forward. He said the work of the National League of POW/MIA Families to push the government to stop the torture of POWs had a lot to do with helping POWs find more peace.
“We had very low PTSD compared to typical combat veterans, because we had had time to recover before we came home, and we worked on getting rid of our bitterness and our anger and our pain and suffering and leaving it behind and not come home full of hatred,” he said.
The decorated military man had a lot of work to do once he got home.
He’s now a retired United States Air Force colonel, award-winning author, speaker and consultant. He and his wife, Mary, have four children and six grandchildren.
His organization, Leading With Honor, has provided numerous businesses and organizations with training on 14 leadership principles to put into practice. Find out more at leadingwithhonor.com.
The former Madison County resident knows the life on the farm, the football field, in the fighter jet. He knows what it’s like to be shot from the sky, to eject, to parachute into enemy territory and into a captor’s control. He understands claustrophobia like few do, and the pain of torture, what it does to a person, what it did to him.
But Leon “Lee” Ellis also knows how truly special home can be. He felt that 50 years ago this week.
