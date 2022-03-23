Jaime Hinsley says that her first thought as a business education teacher is working to help her students become self-sufficient with personal finance.
“By learning the fundamentals of personal finance at a young age, I feel that the students take a sense of pride in their understanding (and) strive to be financially successful,” she said.
She teaches what she refers to a “life skills” to sixth through eighth graders at the middle school. One unit she teaches to eighth graders is a banking/checking account unit that is taught over nine weeks.
“(This is) the unit that former students have to talked to me about the most,” Hinsley said.
The unit includes the basics of personal finance, such as bank account terminology, managing a checking account, debits and credits, “paydays” and paying fixed and variable expenses. She supplies all students with a packet that includes sample checks and deposit slips, a checkbook register and study notes. As they move through the course, Hinsley says they get excited on “payday” and disappointed when their account balances run low. She said they are often disappointed on days that time doesn’t allow for them to work on their bank accounts.
“For the majority of my eighth grade students, this is their first interaction with a bank account,” she said.
And she said they talk about it and love it the most because it is “real,” they can see how will apply to their everyday lives as they grow older.
“This unit builds engagement between student to student, student to teacher and student to parent,” she said. “Many students begin to question their parents on how they maintain their bank accounts and even ask to write their parents checks for them. The engagement continues when they are 16 and older and they come back to me and say, ‘thank you Mrs. Hinsley for making this a priority in your class. I’m the only one of my friends that can manage and understand my bank account.’ This is the reason that I teach every day. I want to teach, build and encourage my students to become productive, independent people.”
Hinsley says that she thinks students may find it difficult to understand why they are learning a certain academic curriculum.
“In my courses I strive to make the connections between school and work in all of lessons,” she noted. “A student that may not excel in their math class can make connections with the real-world lessons that I teach.”
Hinsley believes that introducing business and personal finance skills and concepts at a young age allows students to build their confidence and soft skills that they will use their whole lives.
“The students that start their resumes in eighth grade and save them in Google Drive have it to build upon when they are seniors in high school and beyond,” she emphasized.
Hinsley graduated from UGA with a bachelor’s degree in business education in 2001 and completed her master’s degree in 2007 from Walden University with a degree in integrating technology. Her first teaching position was at Winder-Barrow Middle School where she taught business courses for two years.
In 2003, she returned to her Madison County roots, taking on the business ed curriculum at MCMS.
“The computer lab was like stepping back in time with 34 stand-alone computers, no printer and zero internet service,” she remembers.
Hinsley worked to quickly begin a program that would teach her students real world skills and instill a sense of professionalism, making it clear that she wanted to be more than a “typing teacher.”
Besides teaching, Hinsley has served on various committees, assisting with the hiring process for colleagues, principals and assistant superintendents, data teams, team leader and the Canvas initiative, a program implemented to help teachers connect with students virtually during the Covid pandemic when schools across the country were closed.
Hinsley was born in New York and her family found their way to tiny Carlton in 1987.
“They (her parents) had this dream of having a farm, and since my dad was also a restaurateur, we opened Carmine's Pizza Time in 1990,” she said. “I started the fourth grade at Comer Elementary, then Madison County Middle School and then graduated from MCHS in 1996.”
After college, she married her high school sweetheart, Lee Hinsley in June 2001. “We had our first baby boy, Mattox Lee, in December 2003,” she said. “My daughter, Isabelle, was born in July 2006. Both of our children have attended Comer Elementary, MCMS, and now MCHS. We have lived in Hull since 2009.”
Hinsley says that being named the 2021-22 TOTY at Madison County Middle School was such a blessing.
“There is something special about your colleagues choosing you to represent their school as Teacher of the Year,” Hinsley said. “To say that I was shocked to be named District Teacher of the Year is an understatement. It was completely humbling! I love this county and this school district and intend on retiring at MCMS.”
