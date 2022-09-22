State Senator Frank Ginn recently transported old, steel beams from two state bridge construction sites — Wildcat Bridge Road (Hwy. 281) and Hwy. 29 in Athens at the loop — to his Madison County property and to Camp Maranatha.
The action has raised the issue: Did Ginn receive a special gift of materials based on his position in the state government? Or, is the question itself politically driven and a nonstory, as Ginn contends?
Ginn was the subject of a recent Fox 5 investigation into the matter. And The Journal also interviewed the senate transportation committee chairman to get more information about what happened.
The matter revolves around the heavy, steel beams used to help support state bridges. Contractors tear down those old beams when the bridges are replaced. And the Georgia Department of Transportation can claim the materials or declare them as non salvageable and leave them to the contractors to do as they please.
DOT District 1 construction manager Harold Mull wrote in an email that, “The beams were not noted as a salvageable material in the plans” for the Hwy. 281 bridge. This meant that the contractor, ER Snell, owned the beams as soon as the old bridge was taken down on Wildcat Bridge Road (Hwy. 281).
Ginn said he first inquired about the Wildcat Bridge Road beams after helping the construction foreman for the project arrange to have an office set up for the site.
“You always see a little mobile home office and a fence around it,” said Ginn. “I helped them with that, and while we were talking about that, I said, ‘What are you going to do with the beams when you take them out?’ They said, ‘We just got to get rid of them.’ I said, ‘Well, I got a place you can take them up the road here.’”
Ginn called several people and put them on speaker phone as he spoke with The Journal at Camp Maranatha recently, including ER Snell president Scott Briscoe, who voiced reluctance to talk, but who said it’s costly for his company to dispose of beams and he was happy to get rid of them.
The senator, who said he received about 20 beams in all, transported four of them to Camp Maranatha to be used to help replace a makeshift bridge over Furnace Creek, which splits the camp’s property. Camp director Wade Dixon said the beams will be a big help in providing emergency vehicle and farm equipment access from one side of the creek to the other.
“We’d love to have it (the bridge) together by the beginning of the next camp season at the end of May,” said Dixon, who estimated the cost of the bridge around $20,000, and who said citizens can contribute to the effort at campmaranatha.com.
Ginn’s friend, Wesley Chandler of South Fork Contractors Inc., helped transport the old beams from the Hwy. 281 bridge site to the camp.
“I was just trying to help a friend and help a Christian camp,” said Chandler. “That’s what I was trying to do. All we were doing was trying to get a problem solved, and all he was doing was trying to help a contractor get them off the site. We were trying to get it done in a timely manner. And I can assure you, I wouldn’t want to try to cut up them things and take them to the scrap yard for the scrap money.”
During a tour of Camp Maranatha and the Furnace Creek bridge site, Ginn showed the concrete columns with “FG” on them that will serve as the abutment to the camp’s bridge. He pointed out the long, steel beams that will support the future bridge at the Christian camp. Each of those beams has concrete running down the side, which encases a long spiraling, metal corkscrew, which poses a challenge to remove.
Ginn, who does metal work and said he wants to build a shop on his property with some of the bridge beams, repeatedly emphasized that the beams were the contractor’s to give away, not the state’s. He also spoke about how any value of the beams was undermined by the labor involved in transporting them from the bridge site and getting them usable, which involves removing the concrete.
“I don’t know how I’m going to get that off of there,” said Ginn of the concrete. “I may have to rent a breaker or something along those lines.”
Ginn was asked how many hours it would take to remove the concrete.
“I’ll give you the sledgehammer and you start swinging; you let me know,” he joked.
The senator said the difficulty in transporting the beams and removing the concrete raises the issue: “Was he (the contractor) doing me a favor, or did I save him money?”
Ginn was asked about the rest of the beams in his possession.
“So is every beam like that (with concrete)?” The Journal asked Ginn.
“Every beam is like this,” he replied.
But photos from Ginn’s property don’t show any concrete on the beams.
Ginn was later interviewed again by The Journal and asked why there’s no concrete on the beams on his property when he previously said every beam had concrete, diminishing their value. He said he actually got beams from two bridge sites, with some of the beams coming from the bridge project at Hwy. 29 at the Athens loop.
“All the ones that came off the Wildcat Bridge Road have that (concrete),” said Ginn. “I’m sorry if I said something wrong. The ones that came off the bridge in Athens (on Hwy. 29 at the loop), they have holes in them.”
Georgia Bridge and Concrete is the construction contractor on the Hwy. 29 bridge project. The company allowed the old concrete columns from the bridge to be used as the abutment on the planned Maranatha bridge. And Ginn said he inquired about the beams, too. He said he received six or seven beams from that site.
“I asked him, ‘What are you going to do with them?’ He said, ‘Nothing, if you want them, you’re welcome to have them.’”
Ginn said transporting the beams off the bridge site is itself a job with value.
“People don’t realize what it takes to do anything with these pieces of steel,” he said. “Concrete, no concrete, holes in them, whatever, I can promise you, it’s not something that any regular person can do anything with. So for me, the ones in Athens, I actually hauled them myself.”
Ginn said the price of salvaged steel was recently six cents a pound. At that price, he estimates the total value of the beams at $12,150, but he said the cost of transport and cutting them into pieces acceptable for the scrap yard offsets the profits. Ginn also said the holes in the beams at his property will require work before he can use them.
“In order to use them, I have to patch the holes,” said Ginn about the beams from the Athens bridge replacement. “That’s a structural integrity side of things. If you were scrapping them, you’d basically be cutting them up. But I’m hoping I can find a use for them.”
Madison County commission chairman Todd Higdon noted that ER Snell recently provided the county with concrete from the Danielsville bridge project on Hwy. 29 in Danielsville after the DOT approved the county getting the concrete, which was used at the county jail off Hwy. 98 to fill a hole where there has been considerable erosion.
“It was a huge savings for us,” said Higdon.
Higdon said the DOT required considerable paperwork for the county to receive that concrete. He said the county could have found a use for the beams, too.
“I’m sure there would be something that would come up, even if we were cutting them into small sections and using them for small projects,” he said.
The chairman said the state sells its surplus and scrap parts, such as on the GovDeals.com state of Georgia auction site. He questioned why the beams wouldn’t be salvaged and sold in the same way.
“It’s something you don’t throw away normally,” said Higdon. “Anything of a steel, aluminum or copper content would always have a value.”
He said the problem with the transfer of the beams to the state senator is the appearance that the state could decline to salvage the beams as a favor for someone in a powerful position in the state government.
Ginn, a Republican, is seeking re-election as the District 47 State Senator. He is being challenged Nov. 8 by Madison County Democrat Conolus Scott.
Scott said Ginn’s taking of the beams shows poor judgment.
“He ought to have had more judgment than to do that,” he said. “Even if I wanted them, I wouldn’t have taken them because of the way it looks. It doesn’t look good at all.”
Scott said he believes there should be an ethics investigation on Ginn.
“With his inaction with the power plant, and letting out information on bids, and this thing about the beams, I think there ought to be an ethics investigation just to see if he’s doing things right or wrong,” he said. “I think it ought to be looked into.”
Ginn said the beam issue is a non-story and completely driven by politics.
“I don’t know what the story is; it’s not DOT anything,” he said. “In politics, everyone has friends and enemies. It pains me.”
Ginn said he did nothing wrong.
“If the contractor wants to make a campaign contribution to me, OK, nobody says a word, but if a contractor wants to give me a salvaged piece of scrap metal…”
“If did something wrong, I want to know it,” he said.
