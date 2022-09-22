Hwy. 281 bridge

A contractor gave beams from this bridge on Wildcat Bridge Road (Hwy. 281) to State Senator Frank Ginn. Some of those beams will be used for a bridge at Camp Maranatha. Ginn also received beams from the bridge replacement on Hwy. 29 at the Athens loop. He plans to use the beams to build a shop on his property.

State Senator Frank Ginn recently transported old, steel beams from two state bridge construction sites — Wildcat Bridge Road (Hwy. 281) and Hwy. 29 in Athens at the loop — to his Madison County property and to Camp Maranatha.

The action has raised the issue: Did Ginn receive a special gift of materials based on his position in the state government? Or, is the question itself politically driven and a nonstory, as Ginn contends?

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.