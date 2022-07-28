“Please roll back the rate!”
That’s the message from county property owners to local tax-levying authorities.
Madison County, like many communities across the country, has seen an explosion in home values over the past year. This comes amid steep inflation in many sectors of the economy, and the pinch is real for many millions, who are trying to stay afloat with high gas prices, insurance costs, food expenses and the general rise in the cost of living.
And the increase in home values has not just affected those in the market to buy or sell a home. It has meant skyrocketing appraisals of properties for people who have no intention to sell, but who are in the vicinity of other homes that have sold at a steep price, leading to inflation of their own value.
County resident Charlotte Kesler, 83, told the county school board Tuesday that she applied to have her school taxes reduced through an exemption approved by the county for a tax break for senior citizens, but that break could be absorbed by a tax hike. She said that if the school board keeps their tax rate steady, her school taxes will actually go up this year by $100, despite the exemption she is receiving.
“It’s hard and getting harder,” said Kesler of the economy. “I can’t sell my home for what it’s appraised at, and if I could where would I go?”
She asked the school board to lower its tax rate to offset the assessment increase.
The widespread, market-driven inflation in assessments this year has led to considerable sticker shock, even for elected officials.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon had his own home value projected onto the big monitors in the commissioners’ meeting room Monday as he talked about taxes, showing his own value had gone up $105,000 over the past year.
But the assessment is just one half of the equation. Tax bills won’t be sent out until the fall. And tax-levying authorities must first set their tax rates to determine how much taxpayers actually pay. Boards can offset increases in assessed values by lowering their tax rates. Or they can keep their tax rates steady and bring in more revenue, with taxpayers feeling more burden.
Like citizens, governments are also facing inflationary pressures, such as higher fuel costs and general expenses. So boards must weigh meeting their budget needs with reducing the burden on property taxpayers.
That said, county commissioners appear poised to reduce their tax rates this year.
“We would like to cut your tax bill to as close as possible (to the previous tax bill),” said Higdon. “…We’re not trying to build a nest egg or reserve fund.”
No figures are set in stone, but Higdon indicated that the board will probably reduce its tax rate by 1.5 mills. And one mill this year equates roughly $1 million in tax revenue. So a 1.5 mill decrease would be about $1.5 million less in local property taxes collected than if the rates remained unchanged. The county government is still advertising an approximate $1 million increase in total tax revenues, but new home construction is also bringing in new tax revenues. Projected local 2022 tax revenues for operation of the county budget for 2023 are $11.6 million, up from $10.6 million this past year.
County commissioners will set their tax rates at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29, with tax hearings also set for 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the county government complex.
While eyes are on the county government and its tax rates, most attention from property taxpayers is on the county school board at the moment.
The school system has kept its rate steady at 16.99 mills since 2007. And the board has once again advertised its rate at the same figure. Board chairman Robert Hooper said the group is looking at a rollback, but no potential rollback numbers were given during the school board’s first two of three public hearings on the tax rate Tuesday, with one sparsely attended meeting at 7:30 a.m. and one with a crowd of nearly 40 at 6 p.m. The board will hold a third hearing at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the school board office, then set the 2022 mill rate immediately following that hearing.
If the board keeps its rate at 16.99 mills, it will see an increase in revenues of 22.83 percent, up from $14.15 million to $17.39 million — though that also includes new construction that has added value over the past year. To offset the growth in the assessments, the school board would need to roll back its rate from 16.99 to 14.904 mills, or 2.086 mills, which would reduce local tax revenues by about $2 million versus keeping the rate steady.
The school board listed expense increases it’s facing to maintain services over the next school year, including state-mandated hikes in retirement and salaries for teachers and other staff, fuel costs, insurance premium costs, technology costs, general inflation costs, an additional school resource officer and an agreement with ABM to handle custodial services.
While the county government is primarily funded through local tax dollars, that’s not the case for the school system, which is heavily reliant on state and federal funding to meet its budget needs. Madison County’s anticipated revenues for 2022-23 are $60.2 million, with $43 million coming from state and federal sources. But those funding sources can fluctuate. Superintendent Michael Williams said the school system had a decrease in the number of students who qualify for federal aid, so that means a reduction in federal dollars.
The school system has advertised a $12 million anticipated reserve at the end of the upcoming school year. And about $9 million of that is federal covid relief funding that expires in 2024 — a use-it-or-lose-it fund. Citizens attending both the morning and evening tax hearings Tuesday asked about what the money has been used for and how it might be used.
Williams said the funds have been used to address learning loss due to covid, such as with summer school, Saturday school and the hiring of personnel to help get students back on track. The funds may also be used to address facility needs, such as at Comer, Colbert and Ila Elementary, though no new construction projects have been approved as construction costs remain high.
Elizabeth Fowler of Colbert told the school board that the proposed tax increase would hit her hard. The single mother of three also suggested that the schools consider using federal covid dollars to help cover school supplies for students, which she said would be a big help to struggling families. She said Walton County is doing that with federal dollars. Williams said that’s something that could be looked at.
Stephanie Harvin of Comer said she would like to see the board open up its meetings for more public comment. She said she didn’t like the fact that speakers have to register to make comments by signing up days before the meeting. She said there are many people with good ideas who could be heard at meetings and may attend if there were more opportunity to speak. Hooper said that’s something the board would consider.
Dan Lampe, who defeated Angie McGinnis for the District 2 seat on the BOE, and who will take a seat at the table Jan. 1, said he didn’t understand why a 22.8 percent increase in revenues would be necessary this year when the board has averaged an approximate 6.5 percent increase in recent years. He said he felt the board set the budget to match the digest increase, and Hooper adamantly refuted that assertion. Lampe said the increase in assessments isn’t the problem. He said it’s when tax rates aren’t rolled back to offset those increased values.
Speakers told school board members that they wanted the board to cut everything from the school budget that isn’t needed.
At the Tuesday morning hearing, Harrison resident William Smith asked if the board had looked at consolidating elementary schools, as other counties have done. Superintendent Williams said he didn’t think Madison County communities would prefer that course of action. Smith also said he hasn’t seen the student population growth to justify a sharp increase in taxes.
School board member Cindy Nash said the board can’t act within one year to address growth. She said it’s a multi-year challenge.
“We can’t try to prepare for growth within a single year,” she said. “So we are trying to be prepared for when that growth hits.”
County resident Kenneth Branyon spoke at both morning and night hearings, asking the school board to roll back the rate to help senior citizens like him. He said a six-percent cost-of-living increase in Social Security payments has been swallowed by an increase in Medicare costs.
“The tax increase is going to make it where some people lose their homes,” he said.
Several speakers talked about the hardship of school taxes on senior citizens on fixed incomes who don’t have any children in the school system. They asked for a way to lessen the tax burden on these citizens.
Another point of emphasis Tuesday evening was the need for economic development in Madison County so that the tax burden falls more on commercial entities than on homeowners. Board members were urged to work with the industrial authority to bring more business to the county.
OTHER GROUPS
Elsewhere in the county, the industrial authority has yet to advertise its tax rate but was scheduled to discuss its mill rate July 27 (after this week’s deadline).
The City of Danielsville is advertising a 15.92 percent tax increase. Carlton is advertising an increase in total taxes levied from $10,001 in 2021 to $14,040 for this year. Ila is advertising an increase in net taxes collected from $29,577 last year to $36,215 this year. Colbert anticipates an increase in net property tax revenues from $41,470 in 2021 to $59,776 this year. Comer is advertising an increase in net tax revenues of from $116,587 in 2021 to $156,898 in 2022. Hull doesn’t collect property taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.