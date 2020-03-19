This past week will be remembered for years to come, the week the panic hit, the toilet paper ran out, the schools and local government shut down, many businesses closed, stocks tanked, emergency orders were issued and bad news dropped like a hard rain in every newsfeed.
All for the invisible menace — coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The global pandemic is altering life across earth for millions of people.
Handshakes and hugs are discouraged. Social distancing is encouraged. The goal of the moment is to “flatten the curve,” so that hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with an influx of sick patients who need respirators and treatment in limited intensive care units.
As of press time, there were no confirmed cases in Madison County. But the Georgia Department of Health reported 146 cases in the state as of Tuesday, including three in Clarke County.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 167,515 cases of the virus and 6,606 deaths globally as of March 16.
But getting a handle on exactly how many cases exist in the United States has been difficult due to limited testing.
Meanwhile, everyday life in Madison County and elsewhere has been brought to an abrupt and disorienting stop for many. People are uncertain. And the future is unclear. When will life get back to some normalcy? That’s unclear.
Amid this unfolding emergency, MainStreet Newspapers, a five-newspaper chain that includes The Madison County Journal has lifted its paywall on all of its websites. This paper is providing updates at MadisonJournalTODAY.com and then linking those stories to our Facebook page as quickly as possible with the aim of providing local residents with as much information as possible about this crisis and other matters.
If you have information to share, contact zach@mainstreetnews.com.
And we wish you the best during this difficult time.
