Fifty-seven citizens participated in the third Madison County comprehensive plan workshop conducted by Hall Consulting at the Comer Travel Museum July 26.
Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting introduced a vision statement station, which contained a revised county vision statement. In the interest of time, she asked participants to stop by the station and write further responses and recommendations on sticky notes below the revised statement. The final vision statement will be used as an overarching guide for the county’s direction in the next 20 years.
Next, Hall presented a review of the previous steps of the process before the evening's meeting. Previous workshops were held at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, with about 30 participants, and at the senior center in Danielsville, with at least 100 participants. In addition to the in-person meetings, the consulting group has received about 280 completed surveys.
After her presentation, the participants completed an exercise in small groups designed to prioritize the issues and needs of the county.
Groups were asked to select the top three issues in several categories related to housing, community facilities, economic development, intergovernmental coordination, land use and development, natural resources and transportation.
Following those exercises, the groups selected the top five issues overall.
The discussions were robust, and many participants remained after the workshop to further discuss the county’s future and direction.
The next countywide comp plan workshop is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 6 p.m., but a location has not been announced. Ila will conduct a city-specific workshop Sept. 5 at City Hall. For more information on the comp plan process and the schedule for future workshops, visit madison-compplan.com.
