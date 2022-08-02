Fifty-seven citizens participated in the third Madison County comprehensive plan workshop conducted by Hall Consulting at the Comer Travel Museum July 26.

Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting introduced a vision statement station, which contained a revised county vision statement. In the interest of time, she asked participants to stop by the station and write further responses and recommendations on sticky notes below the revised statement. The final vision statement will be used as an overarching guide for the county’s direction in the next 20 years.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.