Three elected officials at the county commissioners’ table said their goodbyes Monday — BOC chairman John Scarborough, District 1 commissioner Lee Allen and District 2 commissioner Tripp Strickland.
They will be replaced Jan. 1 by Todd Higdon, Dennis Adams and Terry Chandler.
The officials offered numerous thank yous, and they were met with fond farewells from their fellow commissioners who voiced appreciation for their service at the BOC table for the past four years. New BOC chairman Higdon thanked each of the outgoing members and thanked Scarborough for being very helpful during the transition.
“He has been helpful to me and has definitely made the transition much easier,” said Higdon of Scarborough.
Scarborough said people do have differences, but he said public service can’t be about that.
“I think the mark of good character is you get beyond that,” he said. You put your personal grievances and gripes aside and work for what’s best.”
The outgoing chairman said he enjoyed his time in office.
“From my perspective, it’s been an honor serving the citizens of Madison County and working alongside so many good, dedicated people, the employees, the commissioners past and present,” he said.
Allen also said it’s important for people not focus on differences but on how they can work together for the betterment of the county, adding that it’s important to find something in service to others, not just the self.
“Over the past four years, we’ve seen a lot, from a zero reserve when we started to a pandemic we’re going through now,” said Allen. “But we are Madison and we will always be able to overcome if we work together.”
Strickland said he’s learned a lot while at the BOC table.
“I’ve enjoyed it and I’ve learned a lot from it. I’ll miss working with all of y’all…We have good camaraderie here. We work well together as a board. Everybody has respected each other. It’s been really nice.”
He said he thinks Chandler will do a great job as the new District 2 commissioner.
“I’ve known Terry Chandler all my life and he’s a hardworking, deep-thinking, level-headed man,” said Strickland.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, Madison County Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Strickland noted that the Chamber has added 96 members this year. She also talked to commissioners Monday about sprucing up the county-owned area around the historic old courthouse with some landscaping work.
She said it could be more utilized than it currently is, serving as a place for social gatherings and outdoor events and markets.
Commissioners took no votes on the matter but voiced support for the proposal, with commissioner Derek Doster saying that he wants to make sure nothing is done to the property that could detract from its potential use by the filming industry.
In a separate matter, the board heard from Scarborough that the Department of Transportation has deeded five acres of land at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 72 to construct a public safety or public works. If the land is not used for that purpose, then it will be deeded back to the DOT.
Scarborough said there’s only one staging location for county vehicles in Danielsville and this will get the county government and public safety better access to the eastern side of the county.
Also Monday, the board approved 2021 beer-and-wine license applications, set 2021 meeting dates and holidays, while also approving budgets for the food bank, law library, clerk’s deed, and commission budget for the sheriff’s office and jail.
The board has not set the county 2021 budget, but it approved a “Continuing Spending Resolution” that will allow funds to be expended in January. New board members will be involved in setting the 2021 budget.
City of Hull Mayor Paul Walton extended thanks to Chairman Scarborough for the job he has done and asked questions regarding procedures for beer-and-wine license applications and questions regarding which county boards require district appointments. Conolus Scott thanked Chairman Scarborough, Commissioner Allen and Commissioner Strickland for their service. Commissioner Theresa Bettis also asked for prayers for the family of Cedric Fortson, who recently passed away.
