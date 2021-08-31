Three people have been charged with murder in the death of 77-year-old Franklin Monaco after a domestic incident at a Fennell Lane address in Colbert Aug. 17.
Cherie Monaco, 53, Angel Jones, 31, and Joseph Johnson, 19, all of a Fennell Lane address in Colbert were arrested Aug. 30 by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, each charged with one count of felony murder, felony exploitation of an elderly or disabled person and first-degree burglary.
According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton, the charges stem from a domestic argument that happened Aug. 17 at the Fennell Lane home involving Franklin Monaco. As a result of the argument, Franklin Monaco was found unresponsive after suffering a medical emergency and subsequently passed away on August 24.
Cherie Monaco was the daughter of the victim and Jones and Johnson were grandchildren of the victim. After investigation by Madison County Investigators along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and consultation with the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney, all three defendants were charged with the aforementioned offenses. All defendants are awaiting a bond hearing.
According to a report filed after the incident, 911 dispatch told responding officers they could hear screaming in the background while speaking to the caller. They were also told the man had “been pushed” or had fallen down the stairs and was unresponsive and CPR was being administered.
