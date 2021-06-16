Three in 10 of Madison County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
That’s below the state average of 35 percent and the national average of 44 percent.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, more women are getting vaccinated in Madison County than men, with 37.3 percent of women getting at least their first dose as of June 14 compared to 29 percent of men. Over 75 percent of those 65 and older have received the vaccine, but rates fall off dramatically in younger age groups, with 47 percent of those aged 55-64 and 32 percent of those 45-54 having received at least one dose. No other age group tops 30 percent. The DPH shows that 31.1 percent of the county’s white population have received at least one shot, compared to 36.5 percent of the black population and 55.9 percent of the Asian and 23.9 percent of Hispanic populations.
There have been 2,784 COVID-19 cases in Madison County since the pandemic began, with 48 confirmed deaths from the virus, 10 deaths suspected as covid and 162 hospitalizations. The rate of covid cases locally has slowed dramatically, with 44 new cases reported by the DPH in the county since May 1.
The DPH recently reported that the new Delta variant first found in India has been found in Georgia. DPH officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to slow the spread of new variants.
