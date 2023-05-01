Cory-Lynn Thurston

Cory-Lynn Thurston is the new Director of Operations and Member Relations for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

She will be responsible for the daily management of the Chamber Office functions and the coordination and execution of specialized Chamber programs and events.

