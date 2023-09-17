Keep Madison County Beautiful will host a tire amnesty event at the Madison County Transfer Station from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4. Tires will be accepted on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during those dates from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Citizens will be allowed to bring up to 10 tires for no charge (please no rims and no large heavy equipment tires). More information is available by calling 706-795-5151.
Latest Madison News
- MART hosting resource fair for those impacted by substance misuse
- BOE approves personnel recommendations
- Madison Co. Library announces September news, events
- Tire amnesty event planned
- BOE presents facility updates
- Superintendent set to retire
- Man reportedly charged with endangering more than 200,000 chickens
- Republican party to meet September 21
Most Popular
Articles
- Man reportedly charged with endangering more than 200,000 chickens
- Six people charged with probation violation
- Driver of ATV obstructs law enforcement
- Animal control starting again in county
- A call to action: HireSmart Cares aims to help youth realize their potential
- Local group applying for designated use change along South Fork Broad River
- County leaders hold roundtable with Mike Collins
- Juvenile transported to regional detention center
- Danielsville man among 26 individuals arrested statewide for sexual exploitation of children
- IDBA approves sewer agreement for first Waffle House in the county
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.