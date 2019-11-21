The Christmas season is almost here and there are plenty of local festivities in Madison County to help get residents in the holiday spirit. The following is a list of some of them:
•“Hometown Christmas” — The City of Ila will hold its first-annual “Hometown Christmas” Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 to 8 p.m. with a Christmas tree lighting held at 7 p.m. Organizers say there will be a pictures with Santa (take your own, or opt for a mini-session with photographer), carriage rides, food and drinks, live music, a car show, local fireworks, EMS vehicles on display, a bon fire with marshmallows, train rides for the kids, local shopping and a silent auction. The rain date is Dec. 10.
•Colbert’s “Old-fashioned Christmas” is set for Friday, Dec. 6. The City of Colbert invites the public to visit the town from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, to enjoy “a fun-filled night of celebrating the beginning of the Christmas season.” Colbert Baptist Church will sponsor a live Nativity in the Memorial Garden. “Join us at the Pavilion for the reading of the Christmas Story,” officials said. “Enjoy face-painting, hayrides, cake walks, marshmallow roast, tour of the polar express, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the log cabin, and lots of games and free food and drinks.” Organizers ask that those attending bring an unwrapped toy and a non-perishable food item for the Madison County Food Bank and dog/cat food, pet toys, shredded paper, shampoo, towels, sheets, or blankets for the Madison- Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. These items can be dropped off at the pavilion in the designated containers. “Come and join with the community in celebrating this year’s Old Fashioned Christmas in Colbert event,” said organizers.
•Christmas in Comer is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. The highlight of the festivities will be the Christmas Parade that will begin on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas In Your Homeland.” The annual Reindeer Run/Walk, sponsored by the Madison County Recreation Department, will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Arnold Park. Required pre-registration can be easily accomplished by visiting the department’s web site at madcorec.com. The downtown festival will also begin Saturday at 8 a.m. in the area surrounding the gazebo. Vendors and crafters from the area will have booths set up for those that wish to shop for that special unique Christmas gift or purchase decorations of the season. The Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by local churches, is scheduled for Sunday evening, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. The downtown Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park will be the location for this event and will feature choirs from local schools, churches and groups performing the songs of the season. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the program will be held in the Travel Museum. The numbers to call for more information are 706-783 4552 or 706-783-5678. A parade entry form is available at the Comer City Hall or online at www.cityofcomer.com.
•Carlton Christmas Tree Trimming: Saturday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m. The tree is located on Hwy. 72 in Carlton next to the water fountain. “Please come help us trim our tree, drink some cocoa and sing a few Christmas carols,” Carlton officials said. “Bring your kids and enjoy this holiday tradition.”
•“Christmas with Santa” — The Madison County Government Complex will hold “Christmas with Santa” on Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Madison County Government Complex would like to invite you to spend some time with us this holiday season,” officials said. “Each department will decorate its doors and offices for visitors to enjoy. Some departments may even be handing out yummy treats. We will have hot chocolate and cookies for everyone; as well as ornaments for the little ones to make. Best of all, Santa will be here to take pictures with all the children. As a gift from us, you will receive a 4x6-inch print of you and Mr. Claus.” All festivities will be held in the public meeting room inside the government complex.
•Santa Paws visits MOAS — The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, will hold its largest holiday event of the year when Santa Paws comes to visit on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. “We’re excited to announce that this year we will again have our famous nativity display with live animals, including camels,” shelter officials said. Entry to the event is $5 per car with small additional fees for event participation, with all funds raised going directly back to helping save shelter animals, officials said. Bring your “fur kids” (and human ones, too) to have their picture taken with Santa Paws (photos are $5 each). A raffle will be held with a chance to win free tickets to Disney World. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the shelter from now until the drawing, which will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 14. There will also be a cake walk with delicious desserts, children’s crafts, and more, shelter officials said.
•Christmas in Danielsville will be held in Madison County Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., according to Police Chief Jonathan Burnette. The event will include a tree lighting, pictures with Santa, a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog, Christmas music, train rides for children and other activities. Food will be provided by Danielsville Fire Department members. The event is free and open to the community, Burnette said. A rain date is set for Sunday, Dec. 15.
•The Booger Hill – Moon’s Grove Luminaries and Live Nativity will be held this year Saturday, Dec. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. Motorists can begin their drive down Booger Hill Road and follow the route onto Moon’s Grove Church Road where residents along both roads will have their driveways lit with luminaries. A live nativity, complete with actors and live animals will be located at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church. The event is free.
