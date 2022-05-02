The toddler who died in an accidental drowning at a swimming pool off Carithers Road last week has been identified as Jemma Hill, 2. The case remains under investigation.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, officer Will Townsend responded to a call of a possible juvenile drowning at 135 Carithers Road at 2:29 p.m., April 26.
“Madison County EMS, first responders and myself all arrived at the same time,” wrote Townsend. “EMS immediately picked up the child and began CPR. A few minutes later EMS then transported the female juvenile to Piedmont Athens Regional.”
Townsend said he spoke with two men who had been next door when they heard shouting. They said they walked over to see what was happening and the victim’s grandfather standing on the porch with the unresponsive toddler.
Townsend spoke with the grandfather, who said he had been working in the yard all day and went inside and fell asleep in his chair, then was awoken by another child at the house who wanted him to go outside and look in the pool. He said that’s when he discovered the victim. He said the last time he saw the victim alive was around 1 p.m.
Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton said the sheriff’s office is awaiting autopsy results and conducting more interviews, then the case will be presented to the district attorney to determine if any charges are warranted.
