What tops the list of critical Madison County needs: broadband availability or expanding water/sewer infrastructure?
County leaders voiced differing views on the topic at the county industrial authority meeting June 23. And those differences hold significance with $5.8 million in federal money on the table through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The Madison County government has received $2.9 million from the ARP and will receive another $2.9 million in 12 months.
IDA chairman Josh Chandler opened the discussion noting that the authority received an email from county commissioners seeking a top-five list from the IDA of water/sewer needs for the county.
“I assume that’s related to the stimulus money coming out,” he said.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said the BOC sought an update on what projects are in the works. He was adamant that broadband access for county residents is the top priority with federal stimulus money.
“I know right now pretty much all of our discussion is about water and sewer lines, but broadband has surpassed water (as a priority),” he said.
Higdon said covid highlighted the need for county broadband for education and for business. He said most all businesses are now reliant on high-speed internet access, and he said he feels the industrial authority will have a role in bringing broadband to the county.
Chandler disagreed with Higdon’s assessment that broadband should be the top priority. He said the IDA’s duty is to increase the county’s commercial tax digest, which will help offset the tax burden on homeowners. And he said water/sewer infrastructure improvements are the most direct way to make that happen.
“I’m being completely transparent with you,” said Chandler. “I feel like broadband is number three on that list of things it takes. Because it doesn’t matter if you go out to the middle of Pocataligo and they have internet service. If they don’t have water and sewer, you’re still not going to get a business there.”
IDA executive director Frank Ginn said countywide broadband would be very helpful for home-based businesses. But he said water/sewer infrastructure helps build the commercial tax base. He said a big business that wants internet service will find a willing provider, but growth is not going to happen without water/sewer infrastructure.
“The internet service providers in the county will build to an industry if there’s enough usage to them,” he said. “But they (internet providers) are not going to cast a blanket to the whole county without a big incentive. So for me, that’s the difficulty we face. Our role is to get more on the tax digest and more jobs.”
Ginn added that expanding water and infrastructure not only improves the commercial tax base but also fire protection for the county.
“The payback to the customer is to get better fire protection in the county with what we do for infrastructure and the water,” said Ginn.
Higdon didn’t agree with Ginn’s take on fire protection.
“We keep using the word fire protection for water,” he said. “That needs to stop. I’ve talked to the chiefs in these certain areas and yes, they would like to have water, but we have one of the best volunteer fire departments in the state of Georgia. These guys have up to date equipment. They can transport water five miles and not lose three minutes, because of the volume these trucks carry… Understand that my focus of ARP money is going to broadband. Just get that down quick.”
Chandler said they’d have to agree to disagree.
“I’m not trying to get in an argument,” he said. “I appreciate the discussion, but from my perspective, infrastructure (water and sewer) probably does trump internet. I’m not saying internet is a bad thing. Our priorities are probably a little different.”
HULL SEWER SYSTEM
While broad priorities were a topic of discussion, so was the IDA sewer system in the Hull/Dogsboro area that was installed in the early 2000s prior to the terms of anyone at the current IDA table.
The lift station for the sewer system is not in a good location and requires pumping of sewage from some locales to the facility rather than gravity flow. The sewer system is thus far below capacity, and more businesses in the area want to tie on to the system. But the IDA is reluctant to add new customers due to potential spill issues related to the poorly placed lift station.
The authority discussed establishing some contractual language with any new customer that isn’t positioned for gravity flow to limit the IDA’s liability on potential troubles. But IDA attorney Mike Pruett said this isn’t a sound legal option, concluding that if something is poorly designed, it’s best not to do it.
Higdon said he spoke with someone who helps customers tie on to systems with such issues, and he said he wanted the IDA to hear from him. Ginn said he’d be open to that.
Chandler noted that federal stimulus money could be used to move the lift station so that the Hull sewer system could serve more customers. This would cost several hundred thousand dollars, but such an action could boost commercial growth and the county’s sewer customer base.
“It (moving the lift station) allows us to utilize the capacity of the plant that’s already there,” said Chandler.
SEAGRAVES LAKE
The group spent considerable time last week talking about the ongoing dam issue at Seagraves Lake. In the early 2000s, the IDA agreed to accept ownership of the dam, but the lake remained privately owned. Previous IDA members believed that the dam could be fixed and that the lake could serve as a water source for the county, but the lake doesn’t have enough water flowing into it to serve as a county source. And the IDA has been stuck for years with a liability issue — a dam that is deemed unsafe with a house in the path of a possible catastrophic flood if it burst.
Ginn said the IDA has already spent $500,000 on Seagraves Lake over the years and that keeping the lake at full pool and doing the necessary dam work would cost another $600,000-to-$700,000, an expense he said the county can’t bear. The county could bring the dam into compliance with regulators for $190,000, but the lake will be reduced from approximately 30 acres to eight acres. The dam has to be below 24 feet. Right now, it’s 34 feet.
The IDA agreed to meet with the lake’s property owners to see if they want to accept ownership of the dam and the expense of bringing it into compliance.
In her first meeting, new IDA member Jean Mullis asked questions about the situation, including whether the lake owners could spend the money required on the dam to keep the lake at its current level — if they accepted ownership of the dam.
Ginn said “yes.”
“Well, that’s their decision,” she said, adding that the IDA will need to move forward with either giving the dam back to the property owners or taking a lower-cost remedy that would drain much of the lake and resolve the liability issue for the IDA.
Chandler was adamant that the IDA needs to rid itself of the Seagraves dam liability.
“We’re going to move forward with something; I’d like to do something before year end,” said Chandler. “I’m ready to put this behind us.”
OTHER ISSUES
In other matters, Ginn reported that Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) used 26 million gallons of water in May. He noted that GRP had a productive month of operations in May, functioning at 106 percent of capacity for a couple of weeks.
Ginn said a water filtration system will need to be purchased for one of two wells at Madico Park, which is running high in manganese. He estimated the cost at around $30,000.
The authority discussed updating its water rates and expects to adopt new rates next month. Residential rates for those on a ¾-inch meter are proposed at $25 for up to 3,000 gallons a month and $6.50 for every 1,000 gallons above the base rate. Residential rates for every 1-inch meter are proposed at $40 for up to 3,000 gallons and $6.50 for every 1,000 gallons above the base rate.
