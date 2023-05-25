Addie Mitcham and Mary Kincaid top the Class of 2023 Madison County graduates who will cross the stage Saturday morning, receive their diplomas and walk into the next chapter of life.
Kincaid, this year’s salutatorian, will attend the University of Georgia in the fall.
“I’m planning on majoring in biology, but I’m not 100-percent set,” she said. “I’m going to take a bunch of classes and see what I like.”
Kincaid, the daughter of Tony and Kelly Kincaid and sister to Josh, said she’s thinking about becoming a genetic counselor.
“What I really like about that is it’s a combination of laboratory science and psychology,” she said. “I get to work with people and help them determine their risk for disorders and then just provide support, so it’s like a therapist kind of too.”
Kincaid said there’s a lot she’ll remember about her high school days, but particularly the staff.
“The best part of high school is the staff, 100 percent,” she said. “They make it a school that people want and love to attend, and I love school already, but they try really hard and they do their best and they’re always there.”
She also said she has enjoyed her time with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
“Because I was able to spread the word and God’s a huge part of my life,” said Kincaid. “I think it’s just such a blessing that we have that opportunity.”
Kincaid said Maggie Cowne taught her language arts in the fifth grade and her influence in her life remains.
“I learned so much more from her than just similes and metaphors,” she said. “She was one of my first teachers really focused on being good to each other, and she really tried to make her classroom a safe space. I babysat her kids, and I really formed a good relationship with her. I know I could call her right now and she’d be right there. That support taught me a lot and it has guided me as I’m trying to figure out who I want to be.”
Mitcham, this year’s valedictorian, is enrolled at the University of Georgia for the fall semester, but she may postpone college if she gets invited to be a professional ballerina by the Charlotte Ballet.
“Dance would obviously be a short career, but I’ve always been passionate about dance and about ballet in particular,” she said. “And I think that would be my dream job. That would make me happiest, so I think I need to try to pursue it while I can and definitely go to college after that.”
Mitcham, the daughter of Zach and Jana Mitcham and sister to Noah, was invited to attend this year’s five-week summer intensive at the Charlotte Ballet. She has danced the previous two summers at the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago and the Atlanta Ballet.
“I’ll stay for five weeks and if they (the Charlotte Ballet) invite me back, then I’ll attend their year-round trainee program next year and take a year away from college, but if they don’t accept me, then I am committed to UGA where I will double major in dance and chemistry,” she said. “Chemistry was a subject in high school that I enjoyed and I was particularly interested in forensic chemistry. And I think that would be a rewarding career path for me.”
Mitcham said she’ll always remember the camaraderie she felt with others in her AP classes, which she said were grueling.
“It felt nice to bond with other people who were struggling through the same thing or who all had the same work, and we could all work together. We were in it together,” she said.
Mitcham chose her sixth and seventh grade math teacher, Donna Smith, as her Star Teacher.
“She taught us that school and your education is more than just grades and tests,” she said. “It’s about learning and growing as a person too. And I think she did a good job of conveying that sentiment. There were other teachers that showed me this too, like Ms. (Sheree) Greene and Mrs. (Heather) Hanley and Mr. (Dallas) Cowne. There were so many people that went above and beyond in their teaching jobs, and every one of them that did so had a positive impact on my education.”
Kincaid and Mitcham will be joined on the podium Saturday morning by Billy Hallberg and Kate Bray, who will also give graduation speeches.
Emily Adams will be recognized for 13 years of perfect attendance — kindergarten through senior year.
HONOR GRADUATES
This year’s honor graduates are Abigail Adams, Emily Adams, Ronald Autry, Kailey Avera, Redden Belk, Aislinn Bellew, Miranda Bennett, Aniya Booker, Kate Bray, Avery Bray, McKinley Brown, Kaylee Brown, Lilliana Cabaniss, Harris Cardin, Gabriel Carreno, Alana Clark, Hayden Coile, Rylee Coile, Patricio Cortez, Alisia Crump, Karsyn Daniels, Kaleigh Dyer, Andrew Floyd, Reagan Gaddis, Austin Gentry, Remington Gurley, Aiden Haggard, Vivien Hajdu, Jocelyn Howard, Luke Howell, Nyein Htoo, Jace Jachimski, Mary Kincaid, Sara Beth Kirkland, Laci LaDuke, Sadie LaRue, Ryan Leka, Ina Lester, Anna Mathis, Kelli Maxey, Gabriel McCary, Haven McGaha, Say Meh, Addie Mitcham, Anna Moon, Helen Narvaez, Jonathan Painter, Tristan Poss, Chloe Powers, Kendsey Ray, Kendall Robers, Ansley Robinson, Aiden Rutledge, Kennedy Samples, Blakely Sartor, Kaleb Shepherd, Kaleigh Sims, Cynthia Slaton, Wilson Solomon, Brooke Tanner, Olivia Ton-Nu, Ta Mla Wah, Abigail Waters, Kyrsten Watts and Micah Witcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.