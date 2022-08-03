Save the lake. That’s been the message from residents in western Madison County to the county industrial authority about Seagraves Lake.
That may indeed happen.
The county industrial authority took possession of the dam at the privately owned lake in the early 2000s, with leaders at the time believing it could serve as a county water source. Well, no. It couldn’t. There wasn’t enough water flowing into the lake to make that a viable source.
On top of that, the state considers the dam at the lake a security hazard in need of a fix. A house sits downstream of the lake and regulators say it could lead to a loss of life if the dam broke. So, the IDA has been trying to find a way out of the obligation for years, noting that any costly expense on the dam is not in the interest of county taxpayers or the IDA’s overall water aims.
The authority drained the lake to eliminate the hazard and so a topographic study could determine just how much water is in the lake. That study revealed a positive result for both the IDA and property owners of the lake: there’s not as much water in the lake as previously thought. That means the hazard isn’t as severe as previously estimated. And that means the lake can be approximately 19 acres without violating state guidelines.
“There’s actually 100 acre feet less water in the lake than what had to be assumed to meet EPD safe dam requirements,” said IDA executive director Frank Ginn. “But what that basically means is when you start looking at a breach of the dam, there’s 100 acre feet less water that you’d have to deal with that would be destructive going down stream. The only way you could prove that is to do the study of the bottom of the lake. And that’s where worst-case scenario, if they said we want to get this off the dam inventory, which means less than 25 feet in height for the structure and less than 100 acre feet of water, you could do that and still have about a 19-acre lake.”
Ginn, IDA chairman Josh Chandler and IDA member Jean Mullis met recently with property owners about the dam and the lake.
“The tone in the room was just relief that we actually have a way of saving the lake and the IDA coming off the ownership of the dam,” she said.
Ginn said the property owners will have options moving forward.
“Our objective from the development authority is to get out with the least cost side of things,” said Ginn. “We gave them different things to think about and asked them to huddle up and work with engineer and try to decide where do they want to go and move forward. When we get back with them, I’m sure they’ll have questions. I think that meeting was very positive and it does look like a way to get the development authority out of that project.”
BUDGET AND TAXES
In a separate matter July 27, the IDA talked about its budget and tax rate, with Ginn noting that a budget will be put before the authority in the next month.
The IDA recommends a mill rate for itself to the commissioners, who actually set the rate. The authority’s rate has been one mill for years. One mill this year is roughly equivalent to $1 million in local property taxes.
The group didn’t vote on a mill rate recommendation July 27, but IDA chairman Chandler recommended leaving the rate at one mill. He noted that the IDA’s job is to increase the digest for the county with commercial growth, which offsets taxes on residential taxpayers.
“My recommendation is to leave our millage rate at one,” said Chandler. “That’s easy calculations for us. That would be an increase in revenue, but we certainly know there’s a lot of infrastructure and things that we could do with that added revenue.”
Ginn added that additional revenues could be used to pay down debts.
Lee Mitchell, a member of the planning commission, attended the IDA meeting and urged the group to roll back its rate to cover just its budget needs, nothing more. He noted that the BOC is doing that, adding that he’s not sure what the school board will do.
“I know all three boards can find something to do with the extra money that might come in if you keep it at the same mill rate, but I think it would send a good message to the public to do like the board of commissioners,” said Mitchell. “…I just think there needs to be unity between all three boards to show the public that you’re trying to help them during this difficult time.”
Larry Cox of Harrison agreed with Mitchell and asked the authority if there are any potential new businesses in the works. Ginn said there are, though he said he couldn’t comment on what.
Meeting attendee Kendall Stovall said there aren’t enough businesses in the county to support the labor pool from the education system. He said he’d like to see the IDA and school board work together to help bring jobs to the county so Madison County graduates can stay home rather than leaving the county for employment.
TWO POTENTIAL PROJECTS
Ginn said the IDA has two potential water system improvement projects to present to commissioners in upcoming weeks — a tie-in to the Jackson County water system in the Sanford community, and a tie-in of the standalone water system at the Columbia Feedmill off Hwy. 72 to the county water system.
“Those would be two great system improvements, one of them would eliminate a dead-end line down in the Sanford community,” said Ginn. “Over at the feedmill, right now, we’re one power outage or one well pump failure away from not being able to provide water to the feedmill. They’re a standalone, separate system. And for us we know that as we continue to work towards industrial development, there’s a high probability a developer will want to go along the rail corridor. That’s where those two projects will pay dividends long term.”
He also said that once the feedmill is tied to the system, its well water could also serve the county system.
Commissioner Adams brought up the two projects at the BOC meeting Monday and said he’d like to see the county have engineering studies completed so the projects could be ready to go. BOC chairman Todd Hidgon said he’d like the county to maintain four projects with engineering completed so that there doesn’t have to be a lag time between the completion of one project and the start of another. He said the county needs to look at project five, 10 and 20 years down the road. He said upgrading the Hull sewer system needs to be a priority. Commissioner Terry Chandler said he’d like to get estimates on sewer system costs.
MADICO WATER
In a separate matter, SMI is expanding its business in Madico Industrial Park, which includes water line installation. The county industrial authority is working with SMI on that connection, while also installing 12-inch lines at the park to improve service. Industrial authority members discussed the project Wednesday. Ginn said the overall project would cost less than $100,000 for the IDA.
Commissioner Adams, who attended the IDA meeting, asked Ginn to keep the BOC appraised of what’s happening with the project.
