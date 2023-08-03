Many faculty and staff were honored Monday at the Madison County Charter School System’s annual convocation and “welcome back” festivities, with special guests joining the celebration.
Ashley Mullins, a kindergarten teacher at Colbert Elementary School, was named the system-level Teacher of the Year (TOTY) for 2023-2024.
Amanda Sailors, Comer Elementary’s principal, was named the system’s Administrator of the Year. Pam Hall, a technology specialist at Madison County Middle School, was named the Support Person of the Year (SPOTY). Al Hitchcock was named the Bus Driver of the Year.
The TOTY at each school included Tanner Sartain, Early Learning Center; Ashley Mullins, Colbert Elementary; Sherry Armel, Comer Elementary; Julee Beth Moore, Danielsville Elementary; Molly Greene, Hull-Sanford Elementary; Kaylee Morris, Ila Elementary; Whitney Green, Madison County Middle School; and Melissa Yarbrough, Madison County High School.
The SPOTY at each school included Addie Sanders, Early Learning Center; Amanda Pulliam, Colbert Elementary; Michelle Smith, Comer Elementary; Michele Carey, Danielsville Elementary; Megan Haralson, Hull-Sanford Elementary; Denise Crumbley, Ila Elementary; Pam Hall, Madison County Middle School; and Lisa Little, Madison County High School.
Staff honored for 30 years of service or more included Lynn Adams, a 1st grade paraprofessional at Danielsville Elementary; Loretta Phillips, bus driver; and Katie Hall, school nutrition worker for 55 years.
Winners of the Jim Perkins Dedication Award included Amy Lester, gifted teacher at Comer Elementary; Brenda Arrendale, bus driver; Linda Haley, school nutrition worker; and Deana Bray, principal at Danielsville Elementary.
“I believe what we do in our school system truly makes a difference in the lives of students each and every day — that includes all of us,” superintendent Michael Williams shared at the convocation.
Special guests joined convocation to celebrate faculty and staff. Guests included Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, Sen. Frank Ginn, representative Chris Erwin, representative Alan Powell, representative Rob Leverett, Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore, Madison County Board of Commissioners and the Madison County Board of Education.
Gov. Kemp spoke to faculty and staff about teaching and comments related to the school system, welcoming in the new school year. He also congratulated all those recognized.
“We appreciate you all so much,” he said on behalf of him and his wife. “We’re so excited to be here. I know it’s been tough to be in the classroom, tough to be an educator the last several years . . . but I’m so excited by your electricity, just your optimism you have in this community.”
“You have literally shown why Georgia is one of the best places in the country to get a quality education, so I just want to thank you all personally for that,” he added.
“Thank you for the important work you do every single day, for answering the call to be in the classroom — for showing your fellow Georgians and especially the students you work with what dedication and resilience looks like.”
He also noted the importance of teaching as a “calling” and how education remains a key priority for his administration. Kemp spoke about how his administration raised teacher pay by $7,000 since he came into office; raised salaries and increased supplements for support staff; provided safety grants to districts; provided classroom resource grants; provided a second income tax refund and a homestead tax exemption; increased penalties for those who try to recruit students into gangs; and raised awareness against human trafficking.
Brian Buffington, who helps teachers and other leaders do more with technology, also spoke to the audience. His speech, which included a music performance, focused on “things that can’t be Googled” and its role in the classroom. He talked about building student connections; exposing students to a variety of experiences; using soft skills; focusing on student-centered classrooms; and constantly innovating and reimagining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.