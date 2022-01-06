Madison County commissioners turned down a proposal for townhouses at the corner of Hwy. 72 and Foote McClellan Road Monday.
The board voted 5-0 to deny a request by Tim Seymour representing the property of the Dilworth Family LP to rezone the 12.61 acres from B to R-3 to allow for eight town homes, with three units each. The development would be eight buildings and 24 units, similar to ones being completed in Comer, said Seymour. The planning commission recommended approval of the development.
“They’re all stick framed, HardiePlank siding,” he said, adding that there are a lot of trees on the property and that tree buffers would be left as much as possible.
Seymour said the development would be on county water, but he didn’t have septic tank plans to present to the board.
Each unit would have two-to-three bedrooms.
Commissioner Derek Doster made a motion to deny the request.
“From a B zone right there on the main highway; residential to me is not appropriate,” said Doster. “And you have eight units, three units per lot, that’s 24 dwelling units, with 48-to-72 beds…The creation of that much density in that area is too much in that spot.”
Commissioner Terry Chandler said the minimum lot size on a major subdivision is two acres.
“And these would essentially be a half-acre per unit,” he said. “In my mind, at some point, this may be considered a high-density residential area if it’s served with some sort of municipal water and sewer system.”
Commissioner Dennis Adams voiced concerns with the traffic at Foote McClellan and Hwy. 72. He said a light is needed.
“Until that’s addressed, I think we would be compounding some problems,” he said.
Retiring zoning administrator Linda Fortson told the board that a Dill’s Grocery Store was once proposed at that site and a traffic study was conducted by the state, which determined that a traffic light wasn’t warranted.
OTHER ZONING MATTERS
The board considered several other zoning matters Monday:
•The group voted to postpone a decision on a proposed conditional use permit for Gyeong Ho Park to continue operating a dog kennel on Hannah Creek Church Road. The issue will be sent back to the planning commission for further consideration. Park sells golden retrievers in the Atlanta market and has done so for approximately four years at the property. He seeks to be licensed as a commercial breeder, but the state won’t provide a license unless he meets county requirements for the property. Code enforcement officer and planning office director Christopher Roach said there are problems with the property, including improper waste disposal.
The group agreed to send the matter back to the zoning board, and the board will determine what exactly is required for a dog kennel under county zoning codes, since it’s not clearly specified. The requirements will then be added to Park’s conditional use request, and the board will likely then amend its ordinance to clearly spell out what’s required of kennels. Park has 25 dogs at the property and commissioners said they don’t want to see him keep more than that. So a limitation on the number of dogs he can keep is likely to be included.
•The board approved a request by Clint Larkin of Highpoint Bailey LLC to rezone two parcels, one of 13.93 acres zoned A-1, and the other of 8.15 acres zoned A-1 to R-1 to combine for a major subdivision on Spratlin Mill Road for homes in the $400,000-to-$700,000 range. Commissioners said they don’t want to see the property have a cul-de-sac and would like to see the road have two entrances, not one. That is a matter that can be addressed in the plat process, which must also get board approval.
•The board agreed to approve a request by Roberta Dove to rezone 2.07 acres for her 30.47-acre property from A-1 to R-R so her 94-year-old mother can leave a portion of her property to her son, the applicant’s brother.
•The board approved a request by Axitan Inc. for a variance on a new building to allow it to exceed the maximum 35-foot building height. The BOC set the maximum height at 75 feet. Axitan is planning a major expansion that will bring 15-to-25 jobs to the county.
•County commissioners postponed a decision a request by Daniel Hardigree, who seeks to rezone two tracts with his company Triple M Land Holdings LLC, one of 9.3 acres on Wildcat Bridge Road from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into four parcels, and an adjoining property of 5.88 acres from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into three parcels. Several neighboring property owners said they are OK with three-to-four homes, but seven total homes would be too much in their eyes, basically a subdivision. Hardigree agreed to meet with the neighbors and work on a compromise. Commissioners thanked both Hardigree and the neighbors for their willingness to work together. The matter will go back before the zoning board with proposed changes and then come back before the commissioners.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters, the commissioners agreed to reappoint Michael Baker to the board of assessors and approved Bruce Gandy to the county planning commission.
The board agreed to have building inspections be a standalone department, not under the supervision of the planning office, which will report directly to BOC chairman Todd Higdon.
