Speeders traveling through the Comer Elementary School zone may have a new reason to slow down.
A representative from Blue Line Solutions presented a five-day speed study and brief explanation of the implementation of traffic cameras installed by his company to the Comer City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
The study showed 12,424 vehicles traveling through the school zone during the five-day period. It revealed 895 of those vehicles drove at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit.
“I just think its a no-brainer solution to help slow our people down,” claimed Comer Police Chief Cherilyn Bell after the presentation.
The speed camera would come at no cost to the city except ongoing electricity, if a solar option is not available.
The city council took no action on the proposal.
